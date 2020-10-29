Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference Goes Virtual, Spotlights Insights on Pandemic Response and Health Equity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, will convene leading hospital and health experts for its eighth annual Healthcare of Tomorrow conference which has been re-imagined for the first time as a virtual event series.

The Healthcare of Tomorrow series will kick off on Nov. 12 with a webinar exploring lessons learned amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as insights on how the U.S. presidential election could impact the industry.

In the weeks that follow, registrants will hear from hospital executives, heroes from the COVID-19 front lines, leading cancer researchers, including a Nobel Prize winner, and other health industry insiders in a series of conversations offering strategic insights on moving the industry forward. On Nov. 17, the series will include an in-depth examination of how to improve health equity across all levels of care. Sessions also feature discussions of the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals and Best Hospitals rankings and methodologies.

Featured speakers include Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, and Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital.

"The health care landscape has seen a seismic shift over the past nine months as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "With the pandemic further exposing existing disparities in our healthcare system, the Healthcare of Tomorrow series will continue its mission of bringing together world-class thought leaders to discuss how to solve some of the biggest issues that have plagued the industry for far too long."

Confirmed speakers and panels include:

Healthcare of Tomorrow: Where Do We Go From Here?

Eric Topol , M.D., Executive Vice President, Scripps Research; Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute

, M.D., Executive Vice President, Scripps Research; Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Michael J. Alkire , President, Premier

, President, Premier

Marc L. Boom , M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer, Houston Methodist

, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer,

Lloyd H. Dean , Chief Executive Officer, CommonSpirit Health

, Chief Executive Officer, CommonSpirit Health

Johnese Spisso , President, UCLA Health; Chief Executive Officer, UCLA Hospital System; Associate Vice Chancellor, UCLA Health Science

, President, UCLA Health; Chief Executive Officer, UCLA Hospital System; Associate Vice Chancellor, UCLA Health Science Addressing Health Equity: Attacking Racism and Health Disparities

Michellene Davis , Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, RWJBarnabas Health

, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, RWJBarnabas Health

Omar B. Lateef , D.O., President and Chief Executive Officer, Rush University Medical Center

, D.O., President and Chief Executive Officer, Medical Center

Thomas Sequist , M.D., Chief Patient Experience and Equity Officer, Mass General Brigham

, M.D., Chief Patient Experience and Equity Officer, Mass General Brigham

Bruce Siegel , M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, America's Essential Hospital

, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, America's Essential Hospital Lessons From the COVID-19 Front Lines: Clinician Perspectives

Elizabeth Malsin , M.D., pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital; cared for Mayra Ramirez , a Chicago woman in her 20s who became the first-known patient in the U.S. to receive a double-lung transplant due to COVID-19

, M.D., pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital; cared for , a woman in her 20s who became the first-known patient in the U.S. to receive a double-lung transplant due to COVID-19

Mayra Ramirez , COVID-19 survivor and double-lung transplant recipient

, COVID-19 survivor and double-lung transplant recipient

Vin Gupta , M.D., pulmonary and critical care physician; Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington

, M.D., pulmonary and critical care physician; Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation,

Jessica Montanaro , R.N., Assistant Nursing Care Coordinator, Medical-Surgical Trauma ICU, Mount Sinai Morningside Hospita

, R.N., Assistant Nursing Care Coordinator, Medical-Surgical Trauma ICU, Mount Sinai Morningside Hospita On the Frontiers of Cancer Care: A Look at Future Directions

James P. Allison , Ph.D. Nobel Prize Winner, Regental Professor and Chair of the Department of Immunology,

, Ph.D. Nobel Prize Winner, Regental Professor and Chair of the Department of Immunology,

Olga Keith Wiess Distinguished University Chair for Cancer Research, Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Research, Executive Director of the Immunotherapy Platform, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Distinguished University Chair for Cancer Research, Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Research, Executive Director of the Immunotherapy Platform, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Michael A. Caligiuri , M.D., President, City of Hope National Medical Center; Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair, City of Hope

, M.D., President, City of Hope National Medical Center; Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair, City of Hope

Laurie H. Glimcher , M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Carl H. June , M.D., Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy; Director, Center for Cellular Immunotherapies; Director, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

, M.D., Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy; Director, Center for Cellular Immunotherapies; Director, for Cancer Immunotherapy, Perelman School of Medicine The Race to a Vaccine : A Conversation with Dr. Peter Hotez , professor and co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital

: A Conversation with Dr. , professor and co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital Inside the U.S. News Best Hospital Rankings: A Quality Reporting Dialogue

In an interactive session, U.S. News editors and analysts will describe future directions of the U.S. News Best Hospitals public reporting program, including ongoing efforts to develop hospital-level measures of health equity and to further expand the ratings to additional Procedures & Conditions.

Other sessions to be announced soon.

To learn more about this virtual conference or to register for sessions please visit the U.S. News Live page here .

For session recaps and reporting, media can visit usnews.com and join the conversation on Twitter using #USNHOT.

About Healthcare of Tomorrow

U.S. News & World Report brings its legacy of health reporting, analysis and industry insights to life in this annual leadership forum. Healthcare of Tomorrow, presented by U.S. News Best Hospitals, unites a community of forward-thinking executives to exchange ideas, share best practices and set new standards for patient care. The eighth annual event will be held virtually starting in November of 2020.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com

