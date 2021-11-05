Healthcare Packaging Market Records a CAGR of 6.49% by 2025|Increased Worldwide Consumption of Drugs to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The healthcare packaging market report covers the following areas:

The healthcare packaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by increased worldwide consumption of drugs, although factors such as the inefficient product labeling process may impede the market growth.

The healthcare packaging market analysis includes analysis by product (bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others), packaging (primary packaging and secondary packaging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Amcor Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Sonoco Products Co.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WestRock Co.

Key Regions

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for healthcare packaging in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Healthcare Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

