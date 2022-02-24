Healthcare Packaging Market size in North America to accelerate at 5.52% CAGR | US to emerge as largest market | Technavio

Feb 24, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Packaging Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 10.23 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. The elderly population in the US is continuously on the rise. In addition, the healthcare industry in the US is attracting many venture capital investments with increasing sales of patented drugs. Many such factors are creating huge growth opportunities for vendors in the US market.
Download a Free Sample for highlights on market size, growth variance, YOY growth rates, and current market scenario.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the increased demand for parenteral containers. Parenteral drugs have high bioavailability and exhibit faster action rates when administered in an injectable form. The growing popularity of these drugs has significantly increased the demand for parenteral drug containers. These containers are made of highly aseptic raw materials, which lower the risk of cross-contamination. They also exhibit excellent barrier properties against moisture and are sterilized using steam autoclave, gamma radiation, and peroxide sterilization methods. In addition, with the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the demand for parenteral drug containers has further increased, which is driving the growth of the market.
In addition, the increased demand for healthcare packaging in emerging economies and the adoption of sustainable packaging practices will further boost the growth of the market. However, the inefficient product labeling processes adopted by various pharmaceutical and healthcare companies and the presence of stringent regulations for healthcare packaging will reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The healthcare packaging market in North America is highly fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several domestic and international vendors. The intense competition in the market is driving vendors to focus on product differentiation, portfolio expansion, and adopt better pricing strategies. The report provides complete insights on dominant players such as 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Wihuri International Oy.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others. The bottles segment will have the largest share of the market. Bottles are the most widely used packaging products for oral medications that are distributed in bulk to retail pharmacists, which is responsible for the growth of the segment. In addition, many vendors are focusing on using recyclable and biodegradable plastics in healthcare packaging applications. This is expected to further propel the segment growth during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will occupy the largest share of the market. Factors such as the growing value of healthcare exports from the US, increasing healthcare spending, and the rising aging population are contributing to the growth of the regional market.
Grab a Free Sample for additional highlights on key segments and regions in the market.
Related Reports:
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Healthcare Packaging Market in North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 10.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.18
|
Regional analysis
|
US, Canada, and Mexico
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 72%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Wihuri International Oy
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Industry innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21 :Product- Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product
5.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Blisters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Blisters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Blisters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Vials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Pouches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison
7.3US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increased demand for parenteral containers
8.1.2 Increased demand for healthcare packaging in emerging economies
8.1.3 Sustainable packaging
8.1.4 Inefficient product labeling process
8.1.5 Stringent regulations for healthcare packaging
8.1.6 Increasing pricing pressures
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Smart healthcare packaging
8.3.2 Personalized healthcare packaging
8.3.2 Personalized healthcare packaging
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors Covered
Exhibit 48: Vendor Landscape
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Overview
Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: 3M Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: 3M Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Amcor Plc
Exhibit 54: Amcor Plc - Overview
Exhibit 55: Amcor Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
10.5 Baxter International Inc.
Exhibit 58: Baxter International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments
Baxter International Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 60: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.
Exhibit 62: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Berry Global Inc.
Exhibit 66: Berry Global Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 DS Smith Plc
Exhibit 70: DS Smith Plc - Overview
Exhibit 71: DS Smith Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 72: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus
10.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Exhibit 74: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Gerresheimer AG
Exhibit 78: Gerresheimer AG - Overview
Exhibit 79: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus
10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Wihuri International Oy
Exhibit 86: Wihuri International Oy - Overview
Exhibit 87: Wihuri International Oy - Product and service
Exhibit 88: Wihuri International Oy - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 92: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article