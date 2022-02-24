Healthcare Packaging Market size in North America to accelerate at 5.52% CAGR | US to emerge as largest market | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increased demand for parenteral containers. Parenteral drugs have high bioavailability and exhibit faster action rates when administered in an injectable form. The growing popularity of these drugs has significantly increased the demand for parenteral drug containers. These containers are made of highly aseptic raw materials, which lower the risk of cross-contamination. They also exhibit excellent barrier properties against moisture and are sterilized using steam autoclave, gamma radiation, and peroxide sterilization methods. In addition, with the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the demand for parenteral drug containers has further increased, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increased demand for healthcare packaging in emerging economies and the adoption of sustainable packaging practices will further boost the growth of the market. However, the inefficient product labeling processes adopted by various pharmaceutical and healthcare companies and the presence of stringent regulations for healthcare packaging will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The healthcare packaging market in North America is highly fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several domestic and international vendors. The intense competition in the market is driving vendors to focus on product differentiation, portfolio expansion, and adopt better pricing strategies. The report provides complete insights on dominant players such as 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Wihuri International Oy.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others. The bottles segment will have the largest share of the market. Bottles are the most widely used packaging products for oral medications that are distributed in bulk to retail pharmacists, which is responsible for the growth of the segment. In addition, many vendors are focusing on using recyclable and biodegradable plastics in healthcare packaging applications. This is expected to further propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across the US, Canada , and Mexico . The US will occupy the largest share of the market. Factors such as the growing value of healthcare exports from the US, increasing healthcare spending, and the rising aging population are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Healthcare Packaging Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.18 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 72% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Sonoco Products Co., and Wihuri International Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21 :Product- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Blisters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Blisters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Blisters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Vials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Vials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Pouches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Pouches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Pouches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

7.3US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased demand for parenteral containers

8.1.2 Increased demand for healthcare packaging in emerging economies

8.1.3 Sustainable packaging

8.1.4 Inefficient product labeling process

8.1.5 Stringent regulations for healthcare packaging

8.1.6 Increasing pricing pressures

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Smart healthcare packaging

8.3.2 Personalized healthcare packaging

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 48: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 54: Amcor Plc - Overview

Exhibit 55: Amcor Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 58: Baxter International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments

Baxter International Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 60: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 62: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 66: Berry Global Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 70: DS Smith Plc - Overview

Exhibit 71: DS Smith Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 72: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

10.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 74: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 78: Gerresheimer AG - Overview

Exhibit 79: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wihuri International Oy

Exhibit 86: Wihuri International Oy - Overview

Exhibit 87: Wihuri International Oy - Product and service

Exhibit 88: Wihuri International Oy - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

