NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Providers Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910567/?utm_source=PRN



Global Healthcare Providers industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global healthcare providers Sector. Includes Sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Sector growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The healthcare providers sector is valued as total expenditure on healthcare in each country. This includes final consumption spending on healthcare goods and services.

- Goods and services in this sector include inpatient, outpatient, long-term medical care, medical goods including pharmaceuticals and supplies, and collective services and capital formation such as administration requirements and development costs.

- Public spending (e.g. by national and local governments and social security schemes) and private spending (e.g. payments made by private-sector health insurers and individual out-of-pocket expenditures) are both included.

- Note that with regards to distribution data (whereby data is broken down to private or government expenditure), the government expenditure segment also includes healthcare insurance funded by private insurers where such insurance is mandatory, for example in the United States. Any other non-mandatory privately-funded insurance comes under the "private" segment.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global healthcare providers sector had total revenues of $8,318.6bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2014 and 2018.

- The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7% for the five-year period 2018-2023, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $10,960.0bn by the end of 2023.

- As the population gets older, the demand for healthcare will increase, driving costs for private and public organizations and growth in the long-run.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global healthcare providers Sector

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global healthcare providers Sector

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key healthcare providers Sector players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global healthcare providers Sector with five year forecasts



Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global healthcare providers Sector by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global healthcare providers Sector in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global healthcare providers Sector?

- How has the Sector performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global healthcare providers Sector?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910567/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

