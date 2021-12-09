Healthcare Providers to Gain a Holistic View of the Patient by Employing an Integrated Content Services Platform

A unified enterprise strategy that includes both clinical content and medical imaging is critical for delivering efficient and quality care, finds Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of value-based healthcare and the virtualization of nearly every aspect of healthcare operations are accelerating the need to break down data and departmental silos. With more than 75% of patient data unstructured and growing by more than 50% annually, healthcare organizations need better ways to unlock that value and maximize its potential. A single healthcare content services (HCS) platform that can bring together disparate, unstructured sources of information from across an organization along with enterprise imaging data can enable the enterprise-level consolidation of patient data, images, lab results, and multimedia content.

Frost & Sullivan's latest white paper, Leveraging a Healthcare Content Services Platform to Improve Performance and Outcomes , explores the infrastructure required to succeed in a constantly evolving healthcare landscape. It presents the benefits of an enterprise platform approach to content services and imaging and recommends the next course of action in the journey toward connected healthcare.

"The need to securely access, analyze, and integrate patient and member data into core business systems is driving the demand for a new generation of HCS. This solution will help improve information flow, data governance, and operational efficiency to ensure more streamlined operations," said Daniel Ruppar, Healthcare | Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "With an advanced HCS platform, healthcare stakeholders can curate and leverage a longitudinal health record that creates a complete, 360-degree view of the patient."

"The pandemic has exposed all the risks associated with multiple document and departmental image repositories. A next-generation content services approach enables health enterprises to leverage the platform to complete patient records, improve insight for clinical decision-making and gain significant business and operational value," noted Colleen Sirhal, Chief Clinical Officer at Hyland. "In addition to storage, these platforms can enable secure collaboration on processes, documents, and content as well as automate multi-channel capture of physical and electronic information. Its ability to personalize patient/member communications and engagement is also a vital advantage in a market where patient experience is a differentiator."

By consolidating data on a unified platform, healthcare organizations can gain a host of benefits, including:

Better insights for more informed decisions . It delivers improved information interoperability for the enterprise by breaking down departmental silos and enabling multi-ology image management. The comprehensive approach to analytics can yield superior insights for single patient care and population health.

. It delivers improved information interoperability for the enterprise by breaking down departmental silos and enabling multi-ology image management. The comprehensive approach to analytics can yield superior insights for single patient care and population health. Improved efficiency . The organization can optimize inventory management, collaborations, and HR data sharing through enhanced data management practices.

. The organization can optimize inventory management, collaborations, and HR data sharing through enhanced data management practices. Reduced IT costs . It does away with the need to source multiple departmental applications. A single-vendor approach will also expedite business processes and improve service quality.

. It does away with the need to source multiple departmental applications. A single-vendor approach will also expedite business processes and improve service quality. Agility. It helps healthcare organizations infuse flexibility into their business and digital strategy. It allows them to quickly respond to operational, staff, and patient needs and ensure richer experiences.

