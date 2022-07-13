Healthcare Sector in South Africa 2022: Healthcare Funding Concerns are Increasing and Public Healthcare Budget Cuts are Expected

Jul 13, 2022, 12:30 ET
Healthcare expenditure in South Africa, which is over R500bn a year, is roughly evenly split between the public and private healthcare sectors, despite the former providing care for 85% of South Africans. The healthcare sector was put to the test through the COVID-19 pandemic. Public healthcare, already under strain from lack of resources and sub-quality care, struggled to cope with service provision during the pandemic and the distraction it caused from attending to urgent communicable and non-communicable disease epidemics.
Funding
Healthcare funding concerns are increasing and public healthcare budget cuts are expected due to pressure on government finances, while private healthcare costs continue to rise above inflation, causing a reduction in the already small pool of medically-insured people. Government expects National Health Insurance to fund over 90% of all healthcare in the public and private sectors. The private sector has raised concerns about its affordability, the state's ability to implement it and the impact it will have on the private healthcare sector.
Private Sector Recovery
The pandemic significantly reduced the revenue of private sector hospitals, which also had to incur additional pandemic-related costs. However, they recorded a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022, refinanced or reduced debt and improved cash flow, and improved revenue as trading conditions normalised.
Report Coverage
The report focuses on the public and private healthcare sector in South Africa, including hospitals and other medical facilities, medical practitioners, emergency services and pathology services. It includes comprehensive information on the state of the sector, statistics, the performance of notable players, corporate actions and other major developments.
There are profiles of 47 companies including hospital groups such as Netcare, Mediclinic, Life Healthcare, Lenmed and RH Bophelo, pathology practices such as Ampath, ambulance services such as ER24 and optometry groups including Torga Optical and Neovision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Corporate Actions
3.4. Regulations
3.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Implementation of National Health Insurance
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
Appendix - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS
- Government Hospitals
- Private Hospitals
- Medical and Dental Practices
- Optical
- Pathology Practices
- Ambulance Services
- Blood Banks
COMPANY PROFILES - Government & Private Hospitals
- Advanced Health Ltd
- Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital Ltd
- Busamed (Pty) Ltd
- CareWell Robertson Private Hospital (Pty) Ltd
- Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd
- Cormed Kliniek (Pty) Ltd
- Cure Day Hospitals Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Joint Medical Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Lenmed Investments Ltd
- Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- M-Care (Pty) Ltd
- Mediclinic International PLC
- Melomed Hospital Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- National Department of Health
- National Hospital Network NPC
- Netcare Ltd
- Nurture Care Group (Pty) Ltd
- RH Bophelo Ltd
- Spescare (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Medical & Dental Practices
- Kaelo Prime Cure (Pty) Ltd
- Medicross Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd
- Novahealth (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Optical
- Benmore Optometrists CC
- Dynamic Vision Network (Pty) Ltd
- KFML Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Mellins IStyle Optometrists Inc
- Moffatt Inc
- Neovision Group (Pty) Ltd
- Torga Optical (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Pathology Practices
- AC Mauff and Partners
- Ampath Trust
- Bio Analytical Research Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Dietrich Voigt Mia (Pty) Ltd
- Ishara Ramparsad Inc
- Medilab Clinical Pathology (Pty) Ltd
- National Health Laboratory Service
- Pathology Lab One (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Ambulance Services
- Cape Medical Response CC
- David's Medical Response CC
- ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd
- Friedcorp 529 CC
- Gardmed Ambulance Service Trust
- KwaZulu Private Ambulance CC
- Netcare Ltd
- Relay EMS (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Blood Banks
- South African National Blood Service NPC
- Western Cape Blood Service NP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6af6d
