Healthcare Services to Expand Along 34th Street Medical Corridor with New State-of-the-Art Medical Facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will officially commence construction on a new 90,000 square foot state-of-the-art healthcare center and medical office building. The 3-story structure will be located across the street from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and will include two floors of physician offices and outpatient services including wellness, preventive and basic medical care, diagnostics, and same-day treatment options provided by Clinica Sierra Vista. The facility will also serve as administrative offices for some Memorial Hospital departments.

Please join us for a ground breaking ceremony and press conference to unveil details about the project and plans to expand access to healthcare services along the 34th Street Medical Corridor. Speakers include Mayor Karen Goh, hospital leadership, and representatives from Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. and SC. Anderson, Inc.

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Time: 1:00pm Location: New Medical Center Building Site

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital – 420 34th Street

Visitor Parking Lot across from Memorial Hospital's Main Entrance

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, AZ and is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, investing primarily in medical office buildings.

Construction will be completed by S.C. Anderson, Inc., a full service general contractor specializing in general construction, lease-lease back, design/build, and construction management services. S.C. Anderson has partnered with Dignity Health on many construction projects including the Robert A. Grimm Children's Pavilion for Emergency Services at Memorial Hospital and the new Mercy Hospital Southwest Tower Expansion.

Construction on the project will take approximately a year and a half to complete.

About Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital is a 426 bed acute care medical center offering a full range of services including the Sarvanand Heart and Brain Center, Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital, expanded maternity and family care, the Lauren Small Children's Center, orthopedic services, wound care center, 24-hour emergency care and general/outpatient surgery. Memorial Hospital is a Children's Miracle Network Hospital and is home to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. Memorial Hospital is a member of Dignity Health and is a trusted community partner, serving residents of Bakersfield and Kern County with quality, compassionate care since 1956. Learn more at dignityhealth.org/bakersfieldmemorial.

