Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $46.56 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%

The Global Healthcare Staffing Market size was estimated at USD 30.50 billion in 2021, USD 32.68 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% to reach USD 46.56 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Staffing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service Type, the market was studied across Allied Healthcare, Locum Tenens, Per diem Nurse, and Travel Nurse.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Clinics, Hospitals, and Nursing homes.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Staffing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant Rise in the Geriatric Population

Increase in Number of Healthcare Units

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Medical Professional

Opportunities

Rise in Pollution and Growing Budget in the Healthcare Industry

Innovation and Development of Healthcare It Industry in Emerging Nations

Challenges

Limited Facilities and Professional Commitment

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Staffing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Healthcare Staffing Market, by Service Type



7. Healthcare Staffing Market, by End User



8. Americas Healthcare Staffing Market



9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.

AMN Healthcare

Aureus Medical Management Services, LLC

Aya Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.

Healthcare Staffing Services

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

InGenesis, Inc.

Jackson Healthcare, LLC

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Medical Solutions, L.L.C.

Soliant Health

Supplemental Health Care

Syneos Health

TeamHealth

Trustaff

Vista Staffing Solutions

