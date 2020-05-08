Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891724/?utm_source=PRN







The global healthcare staffing market size is likely to reach USD 48.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The rising demand for temporary nursing staff especially due to growing geriatric population is boosting the scope for these services across the world.



In 2010, the Association of American Medical Colleges estimated that U.S. might face a shortfall of 150,000 doctors during the next 10-15 years. In August 2019, the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) stated that 90% of the U.S. healthcare facilities use locum tenens providers and over 50,000 physicians work on locum tenens projects every year. The increasing number of physicians choosing to work as locum tenens is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the hospitals are forced to reduce the staff and implement policies for ensuring the availability of nurses upon an increase in the workload, in response to the pressure of costs. Due to high penetration of the market, there is the availability of healthcare staff during emergencies, thereby driving the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By service, the market has been segmented into travel nurse, per diem nurse, locum tenens, and allied healthcare, out of which, the travel nurse segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2019

• Locum tenens are anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising number of physicians opting to work as locum tenens and due to the cost-effectiveness to the providers

• North America held a majority of the market share in 2019 due to shortage of skilled professionals in the region, local presence of several market players, and overall growth in geriatric population

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding contract staffing, promising economic outlook, and increasing investments by various market players

• Some of the key players operating in the healthcare staffing market are AMN Healthcare; Envision Healthcare Corporation; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; CHG Management, Inc.; inVentiv Health; Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.; TeamHealth; Adecco Group; and Almost Family.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891724/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

