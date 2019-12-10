Healthcare Startup Mako Medical Awarded by U.S. Department of Labor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized Mako Medical for their extensive programs focused on military veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act 2017 (HIRE Vets Act or the Act) was signed by President Trump and requires the Secretary of Labor to establish a program, by rule, that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ and retain veterans. The criteria for winning the award included the number of veterans hired, the number of veterans retained for at least 12 months, the number of new hires that were veterans, training programs implemented to help veterans, leadership opportunities during employment for veterans and special programs built for veterans employed at the company. To earn a Hire Vets Medallion Award, job creators must demonstrate a solid commitment to providing veterans with the opportunity to build a meaningful career. This program recognizes a standard for excellence in veterans hiring, and helps veterans identify employers who are committed to advancing veterans in the workplace.

Mako Medical was recognized in Washington, D.C. for all of the veteran programs it has built. "From day one, our team decided we were going to carve out entire divisions of Mako Medical and only hire military veterans," said Adam Price, co-founder and executive over Mako Medical's military programs. "Being a veteran myself and a current member of the national guard; I know first hand the need for these types of programs." Today, Mako employs hundreds of veterans and has built training programs, recruiting programs, and leadership programs for the veterans on the team. "It is just one small way for us to thank those that have faithfully served and defended this country. We are humbled and honored to be recognized for these programs and hope other companies will build similar ones. We will continue expanding these programs through new companies like MakoDNA, MakoRx, and Mako Logistics," said Chad Price President of Mako Medical.

Chad went on to explain that Mako Medical uses its revenue to support local nonprofits/charities, to employ military veterans, and to support Christan missionaries around the world. "It is why we do what we do. Some companies are focused on shareholder value. Others are focused on returns for their investors. We are focused on making an impact in other people's lives. The more we grow, the more people we can help. The more revenue we have, the more funding we have to work with."

Mako Medical is an award-winning healthcare company that focuses on Laboratory and Pharmacy services around the country. Mako is known for its extensive community service, supporting over 400 local nonprofits and charities, hiring hundreds of military veterans and supporting over 80 Christian missionaries.

