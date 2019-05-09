Healthcare Startup Oscar Health Has Selected Cavulus To Help Launch its Medicare Advantage Programs

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavulus, provider of a proprietary Medicare Advantage software platform, has been selected by Google partner, healthcare start-up Oscar Health, to help launch its Medicare Advantage Services in 2020.

"Oscar Health is becoming a significant force in the healthcare industry, and we are extremely excited to help them move into the Medicare Advantage arena," said Cavulus CEO Patrick Phillips.

Oscar Health selected the entire Cavulus cloud-based software suite -- CavulusMAP®, including MedicareCRM®, CavulusECM® and EMMA® -- to achieve success in member acquisition and enrollment management, as well as other marketing, sales management and administrative solutions.

Phillips points out that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has forecasted that Medicare Advantage enrollment will hit a record high of 22.6 million members this year – an 11.5% increase over last year as Medicare Advantage health plans race to scale their operations to better serve the Medicare eligible population. CMS has projected that 20% of the U.S. population will be Medicare eligible within a year.

While announcing Oscar Health's infusion of $375 million by Google's parent Alphabet, Inc. early this year, Oscar's CEO Mario Schlosser said his company intends to "deepen our expansion into the individual and small business markets while entering a new business segment, Medicare Advantage in 2020."

Phillips said: "Our leading-edge, cloud-based technology will help drive efficiency and customer satisfaction as Oscar Health launches its Medicare Advantage programs."

Oscar Health joins a growing list of successful Medicare Advantage providers who are now using Cavulus products. Among others these include BlueCross BlueShield companies, UPMC Health Plan, SCAN Health Plan, John Hopkins Healthcare, Lumeris and United Healthcare. For details, call: 800-760-6915

Learn more about Cavulus Medicare Advantage solutions HERE.

About Cavulus®

Cavulus® offers the premier end-to-end member acquisition, enrollment management and retention software platform for Medicare Advantage plans. The Cavulus cloud-based (IaaS and SaaS) Medicare Advantage Platform (Cavulus MAP®) unifies and optimizes marketing, sales, enrollment and member management operations, and is utilized by some of the most prominent Medicare Advantage organizations in the nation. For start-up, regional, statewide, and national clients, Cavulus delivers faster member growth and lower acquisition costs. For more information, visit www.cavulus.com.

Media Contact:

Thomas Gardo

Denarius Group PR

843-384-0672

tomgardo@yahoo.com

SOURCE Cavulus