Healthcare Strategy Veteran Orlando L. Alvarez Jr. Joins BRG' Healthcare Performance Improvement Practice

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Orlando L. Alvarez Jr. has joined the firm as a managing director in its Healthcare Performance Improvement (HPI) practice and will lead HPI's Enterprise Strategy practice. He brings 27 years of healthcare industry experience in US markets including Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina.

"We're extremely pleased to have Orlando join our team as we continue to expand our capabilities in healthcare strategy," said Paul Osborne, leader and cofounder of BRG's HPI practice. "He brings an impressive background that will enhance our strong platform helping hospitals improve their bottom line."

Alvarez is a recognized thought leader and innovator in the fields of healthcare strategy and business development. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, growth management, alignment strategies, product development and branding. He has led many business transactions including divestitures, mergers, acquisitions and corporate affiliations.

"Healthcare exists in a dynamic environment that calls for laser-focused strategic thought leadership," said Alvarez. "I am excited to leverage BRG's solid record while focusing on enhancing and building on existing strategic capabilities to help deliver benefits to our clients globally."

Before joining BRG, Alvarez served as chief strategy officer at Cleveland Clinic Florida, where he led strategy initiatives resulting in significant growth and expansion. He also held strategy and business development leadership positions at Sisters of Charity Health System, Vanguard Health Systems, Mercy Health System and OrNda HealthCorp.

