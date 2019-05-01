Healthcare Supply Chain Leader Joins the Board of Centurion Service Group.

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Service Group, the World's Largest Medical Equipment Auction House, announced today that John H. Biggers Jr. has joined the Board of Directors. Centurion Service Group enables hospitals to liquidate their medical equipment at maximum value and to access the broadest selection of used medical equipment at a significantly lower cost than new.

Centurion Service Group CEO, Erik Tivin, said, "Centurion Service Group is getting more widely recognized for its role in optimizing the value of medical equipment and driving important revenue for hospitals. Biggers is a recognized, veteran healthcare supply chain leader, whose passion for cost management matches Centurion's business model. His contribution to our organization will be invaluable, and I am proud that he has agreed to join us."

Biggers joins the Centurion Board after decades of senior leadership positions in healthcare purchasing, primarily with Premier Inc. (formerly the SunHealth Alliance). John was the Group Vice President of Group Purchasing Services and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Services at Premier. He moved on to become the CEO of S2S Global (global sourcing organization, wholly owned subsidiary of Premier), before he became Premier's Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Strategy and Operations.

"Healthcare providers need initiatives that can drive down costs and enable more patient care. Centurion Service Group has built an organization that addresses this in a unique and effective manner with their auction model and focus on maximizing the value of medical equipment. I am excited to join the Centurion Board and to help further their efforts," says Biggers.

Centurion Service Group sells over 100,000 pieces of surplus medical equipment a year. The company serves as a single source for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group is the largest used medical equipment auction house in the world, with warehouse locations in Chicago, Las Vegas, South Florida and Dallas. Medical equipment buyers from around the world utilize Centurion's auctions for all hospital equipment purchasing needs including radiology, anesthesia, lab, exam, patient monitoring, cardiology, endoscopy, surgery, instrumentation, disposables, and much more.

Media Contact: Lars Thording, lthording@alliancehcpartners.com

SOURCE Centurion Service Group

Related Links

https://www.centurionservice.com

