Healthcare Technology Leader and Innovator Don Bisbee Joins ValueHealth As President

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ValueHealth CEO Dan Tasset announced the hiring of Don D. Bisbee, FACHE, MBA as President of ValueHealth, a nationally recognized technology-enabled healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform. In his role as ValueHealth President, Mr. Bisbee will lead ValueHealth's five platform companies: NueHealth, Muve Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare Re, and BridgedCare.

In addition to leading the expansion of ValueHealth's high-performance surgical networks throughout key markets in the US, Mr. Bisbee's focus will be further strengthening ValueHealth's growing technology platform and developing scalable partnerships with recognized health systems and physician groups for patient engagement and growth. "Consumer choice will soon be the biggest driver in healthcare," said Mr. Bisbee. "Empowering consumers and employers is central to ValueHealth's business model, and their platforms are best-in-class at creating transparency, unprecedented clinical outcomes, measurable value and an overall better patient experience."

"Mr. Bisbee shares ValueHealth's commitment to the future of value-based care," said Mr. Tasset. "His expertise in technology and his focus on improving and expanding our digital footprint will empower ValueHealth to continue to exceed market expectations for healthcare transformation. We are very pleased to have him joining our team."

ValueHealth's payor-led, tech-enabled, data-driven digital surgical platform is currently integrated into over 46 systems. ValueHealth provides health systems a state-of-the-art platform to deliver value-based care and accelerate the surgical road forward post-COVID-19, expanding safe capacity for urgent and non-urgent surgery. Along with patient steerage, payor bundles, and warranty contracts, the platform includes ValueHealth's nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ program, which designates ambulatory surgery centers that not only exceed national accrediting standards, but also meet ValueHealth's stricter clinical, quality, and financial measures.

"ValueHealth has the rare combination of long-term success and the willingness to be disruptive through a commitment to innovation," said Mr. Bisbee. "Their boldness to think differently has changed the value proposition across the whole spectrum of surgery care. Leveraging their platform along with market leading partners, ValueHealth is bending the cost curve in healthcare while dramatically improving quality."

Prior to joining ValueHealth, Mr. Bisbee spent more than 20 years in a variety of senior executive roles at Cerner Corporation, leading multiple high-growth businesses and key innovations. He also worked closely with market-leading hospitals and health systems on their technology, operational, and growth strategies. He was responsible for Cerner's largest market and solution areas, including Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Interoperability, Device Connectivity/Internet of Things (IoT) and Payment Reform. While at Cerner Mr. Bisbee held responsibility for Cerner's worldwide technology partnerships, as well as for representing the company on several health system governance and international investment boards. Mr. Bisbee is a Kansas City native and received his MBA from the Bloch School of Business at the University of Missouri Kansas City and his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

"Don is a recognized industry executive who brings with him a deep understanding of how we can transform healthcare as we know it today," said Executive Chairman, John Palumbo. "This, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him a great fit to lead our company into the future."

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance. www.valuehealth.com

