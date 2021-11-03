Healthcare Travelers Gain More Control Over Their Career with Ratings and Reviews

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new feature is on Fusion Marketplace that allows healthcare travelers to rate and review their recruiters. This new addition is helping travelers find the best recruiter for their career needs. The Ratings and Reviews feature was highly anticipated by healthcare travelers using the traveler-driven marketplace.

"We always tell travel nurses — new and experienced — that it's always about WHO you work with that can make or break your travel experience," said healthcare traveling duo Lindsay and Chase Garrett. "We love the 'Ratings + Reviews' on FMP because of the transparency!"

This new feature shows the rating of the recruiters out of five stars and allows travelers to leave written responses. The ratings are all shown publicly on the website so future travelers know what recruiting styles might better align with them.

"Word of mouth is everything in this industry," Kylee Nelson, RN, said. "Being able to see how a recruiter has interacted with travelers in the past is a total game-changer. Seeing reviews from other travelers makes me feel empowered in choosing who I want to work with versus getting thrown into a database and someone drawing my name."

There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, and Fusion Marketplace is leading by example to build a traveler-first community. With the addition of recruiter ratings and reviews, healthcare travelers now have even more transparency as they make decisions toward their next opportunity.

The relationship between recruiters and travelers is so important, and this feature creates more opportunity to find that perfect match as the traveler dives into their traveling healthcare career.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

