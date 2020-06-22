Healthcare Triangle Inc. Announces Formation Providing World-Class Cloud Technology and Consulting Services to Providers, Payers and Life Sciences Companies

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc.™ (HTI) today announced its formation as a new privately held U.S.-based company combining life sciences, healthcare delivery and business methodologies to accelerate cloud transformation, data lifecycle management and operational improvement strategies for customers. Specifically, HTI offers experienced leadership, world-class services, advanced cloud data management functionality, DevOps, and privacy and security compliance tools to help hospitals and health systems, health insurers, life sciences and bio-pharma companies drive improved health outcomes.

With headquarters in Pleasanton, California, the formation of HTI brings together 8K Miles, the "born-in-the-cloud" core global company focused on security and cloud transformation for healthcare and life sciences domains, and Cornerstone Advisors, the health IT advisory and implementation professional services consultancy. With the integration of the two companies, HTI provides services to hundreds of healthcare providers, payers and life science companies.

"The united power and domain expertise of our talented team and solutions presents the opportunity to alleviate some of healthcare's most challenging problems including mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of HTI. "We believe our clients are the visionaries and action takers, and we're ready to support their progress every step of the way in reinforcing healthcare innovation and progress."

HTI's advisory and consulting services will connect the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem, delivering data-centric services that extend across traditional boundaries and initiate productive interactions and business development initiatives among providers, payers and life sciences companies.

HTI will concentrate on accelerating value to three healthcare sectors:

Pharmaceutical companies, which require improved efficiencies in the clinical trial process. HTI modernizes their IT infrastructure to advance the clinical trial process to drug discovery and delivery.

Hospitals and health systems, which face interoperability challenges as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships drive increasing need for integrated healthcare infrastructures. HTI's health IT expertise optimizes providers' enterprise digital structure needs connecting disparate systems and applying analytics capabilities.

Life sciences, payers and all healthcare organizations must protect and secure personal health information (PHI), a regulatory compliance mandate that HTI addresses and manages for its customers.

HTI plans to add significant value to its offerings with its evolvement into a data platform company. Its healthcare data pipeline management, analytics and aggregation services are in use by five of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies.

"We remain committed to delivering value to our customers," said Venkatachari. "We consider their needs as our needs as HTI brings new capabilities and continued focus to our existing relationships."

Visit www.healthcaretriangle.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.TM (HTI), in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. HTI enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on HTI for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability and clinical and business performance optimization.





SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healthcaretriangle.com

