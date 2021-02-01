Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI) partners with CareTech Solutions to provide end-to-end Health IT suite On-Premise/ Public Cloud / Hybrid Environment for Healthcare Providers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI) and CareTech Solutions are proud to announce their partnership to bring customers a variety of scalable, cost-effective hosting and managed services. CareTech's MEDITECH certified (IaaS) solution for secure production hosting of EHR and enterprise applications; partnered with Healthcare Triangle's leading Disaster Recovery and Backup, on the public cloud – offers a fully managed infrastructure solution backed by the power and flexibility of the public cloud.

Our partnership brings solutions that contains costs and offers predictable monthly expense for budgeting, non-disruptive, low-effort migration with pay as you go pricing.

"This partnership with HTI expands CareTech's market reach in providing Infrastructure solutions to the MEDITECH customer base, with our top-class Hosting, Monitoring, and Application support solutions. I look forward to working together to provide value driven services to our HealthCare customers." – Vani Prasad, EVP, CareTech Solutions.

"Our world class cloud expertise combined with CareTech's on premise solutions brings the cost -effective reliability that our customers demand to meet the challenges of today's healthcare environment. I look forward to working with CareTech to drive value and affordability to the MEDITECH market." – Ashleigh Rogers, Vice President, Healthcare Triangle.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.TM (HTI), in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. HTI enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on HTI for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization.

About CareTech Solutions:

CareTech Solutions®, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, enables US healthcare providers to enhance business performance with agility and scalability, through innovative and customized IT services and solutions. CareTech is a Healthcare IT subsidiary of HTC Global Services and has consistently won the 'Best in KLAS for Extensive IT Outsourcing Award' for 9 years. With a commitment to Performance Excellence in Healthcare IT, CareTech is leading the path in innovative information technology, digital transformation solutions, and end-user support services for U.S. hospitals and health systems.

