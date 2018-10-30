Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sponsors Boston Children's Hospital's Champions for Children Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA), the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States is proud to be a Platinum sponsor of Boston Children's Hospital's (BCH) twenty-first annual Champions for Children's Gala.

The event has raised $55 million since 1997, benefiting the hospital's areas of greatest need and making a life-changing impact on the lives of the countless children and families Boston Children's Hospital serves. The fundraiser is November 27, 2018 and features Boston's business leaders and sports teams including; the Boston Bruins, Boston Cannons, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

Healthcare Trust of America has been proud to call Boston home since 2012. With nearly one million square feet of medical office space in the Boston MSA and over 23 million across the United States, HTA is committed to supporting our local healthcare communities. Scott D. Peters, CEO of Healthcare Trust of America noted, "HTA has appreciated our long standing relationship with Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's provides preeminent care throughout the Boston Metropolitan Area. Our best in class assets provide a workspace that allow the physicians at BCH to carry out their 48 specialties at our Weymouth location and to keep their focus on their patients. We look forward to partnering together on future events and supporting healthcare in Boston".

About Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $6.8 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices. More information about HTA can be found on the Company's Website, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs about HTA, stockholder value and earnings growth.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond HTA's control. Although HTA believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, HTA's actual results and performance could differ materially and in adverse ways from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on HTA's operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to:

changes in economic conditions affecting the healthcare property sector, the commercial real estate market and the credit market;

competition for acquisition of medical office buildings and other facilities that serve the healthcare industry;

economic fluctuations in certain states in which HTA's property investments are geographically concentrated;

retention of HTA's senior management team;

financial stability and solvency of HTA's tenants;

supply and demand for operating properties in the market areas in which HTA operates;

HTA's ability to acquire real properties, and to successfully operate those properties once acquired;

changes in property taxes;

legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs and changes to laws governing the healthcare industry;

fluctuations in reimbursements from third party payors such as Medicare and Medicaid;

changes in interest rates;

the availability of capital and financing;

restrictive covenants in HTA's credit facilities;

changes in HTA's credit ratings;

HTA's ability to remain qualified as a REIT;

changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America , policies and guidelines applicable to REITs;

, policies and guidelines applicable to REITs; delays in liquidating defaulted mortgage loan investments; and

the risk factors set forth in HTA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in HTA's most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, HTA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances arising after the date as of which they are made. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, HTA.

Financial Contact:

Robert A. Milligan

Chief Financial Officer

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

480.998.3478

RobertMilligan@htareit.com

SOURCE Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.htareit.com

