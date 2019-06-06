Healthcare Veteran Joe Procopio Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Newport Academy, a Leader in Teen and Young Adult Mental Health Treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance abuse, has announced the appointment of Joe Procopio as Chief Executive Officer. Procopio has served as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer for the past year and a half. Previously, Procopio worked for 16 years at Acadia Healthcare Company and CRC Health Group.

"We are delighted to have Joe's expertise to lead Newport Academy's programs and amazing employees into the future and continue our mission of helping teens and families," said Newport Academy founder Jamison Monroe Jr. "Joe has already demonstrated outstanding leadership acumen and a commitment to providing the highest-quality care for our clients. With his guidance, Newport will be well positioned to address the growing mental healthcare needs of this country."

Founder Jamison Monroe will assume the full time role of Executive Chairman for Newport Academy and maintain an active leadership role within the company, including the original mission of ensuring that Newport Academy continues to be the leader in adolescent and young adult mental health treatment.

Procopio has more than 30 years of experience in the medical and treatment field, and is spearheading Newport Academy's growth into new markets to reach more families in need of vital mental health services. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, one in five adolescents has had or will have a serious mental health disorder; rates of major depression have risen by 52 percent among teens over the last decade, and 63 percent among young adults. Newport Academy's Joint Commission–accredited programs provide adolescents with evidence-based and highly impactful mental health services.

"I am excited and humbled to lead this great organization that has been instrumental in so many families' lives," said Procopio. "I am committed to ensuring that the mission and vision of Newport Academy – to empower teens and restore families – is not just maintained but amplified."

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

