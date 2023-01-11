Healthcare Veterans Launch Boom Home Medical to Revolutionize Home Medical Equipment

Boom Home Medical is reinventing home medical products with beautifully designed, highly functional, and easy-to-use products that empower people to care for themselves with dignity

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Founders of Clear Health Advisors, Byrdie Lifson Pompan and Dr. Valerie Ulene, launched Boom Home Medical – a company with a mission to radically reinvent home medical products with beautifully designed, highly functional, and easy-to-use products that empower people to care for themselves with dignity.

Current home healthcare products are intimidating, outdated, uncomfortable, and outright unattractive. Boom Home Medical's reimagined home medical products are designed to fit perfectly into consumers' lives and homes. The company launches with toileting products and will be rolling out a lineup of innovative bathing, dressing, and mobility products throughout 2023.

"We offer our customers the opportunity to care for their basic needs with dignity," said Byrdie Lifson Pompan, Co-Founder. "By 2025 there will be 75 million baby boomers over the age of 65 and, for the first time ever in the US, there will be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 13. Baby boomers have experienced innovation in every consumer product category, and now can experience it in home healthcare products too. Nobody wants the same durable home medical equipment that their grandparents used."

Loona, Boom Home Medical's first product release in the toileting category, is a personal bedside urinal designed for anyone with female anatomy. Roughly 50 million Americans wake up several times a night with the urge to urinate, a medical condition called nocturia . Loona offers a solution for people who suffer from this condition, minimizing its impact on sleep and eliminating the risks of walking to the bathroom in the dark. Loona can also help people who are pregnant deal with the challenge of frequent urination and is a great option for individuals who find it difficult to get around after surgery or as the result of an injury. It's also a great companion for travel and camping.

"We partnered with the award-winning team at HERBST Produkt , industrial designer for innovative brands such as Brita and Molekule, to create the beautifully designed Loona. It's the first bedside urinal that looks at home by your bedside. Loona is about more than just relief, it's about being proud to have our product in a place where anyone can see it. It's the most elegant solution to relief, anytime and anywhere," said Dr. Valerie Ulene, Co-Founder .

Loona is available on Amazon and www.BoomHomeMedical.com in three colors: blue, coral dream, and moon grey.. For more information and FAQs on Loona visit www.boomhomemedical.com and follow @boomhomemedical for the latest news, tips, and upcoming product launches.

About Boom Home Medical:

Founded by Byrdie Lifson Pompan and Dr. Valerie Ulene, Boom Home Medical is radically reinventing the home medical product industry with beautifully designed, highly functional, and easy-to-use products that empower people to care for themselves with dignity. The reimagined home medical products for toileting, bathing, dressing, and mobility are designed to fit perfectly in your life and home.

