Healthcare Wipes Market Size Worth $17.63 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare wipes market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.63 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. Beneficial properties of healthcare wipes, such as ease of use, disposability, portability, and reduced risk of cross-contamination, are expected to favor market growth in the foreseeable future.

Some of the other characteristics of the product including cost convenience, hygiene, performance, time saving, safety regulation, and consumer centered aesthetics are also expected to boost market growth. The application of healthcare wipes is also increasing owing to rising number of hospitals globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, the wet wipes segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

By distribution channel, pharmacies and drugstores held the largest market share in 2019

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2019. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing number of hospitals in U.S. and Canada .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dry Wipes, Wet Wipes), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drugstores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-wipes-market

The market is also driven by rising hygiene and health concerns among individuals worldwide, coupled with the use of healthcare wipes for numerous purposes, including cleaning of health-related equipment, hospital sterilization, hand sanitizing, skin cleaning, and surface cleaning. Furthermore, rising usage of healthcare wipes owing to their ability to prevent or control infection is another prominent factor augmenting the demand for the product.

In terms of product, the market has been segmented into two categories, namely dry and wet wipes. Dry wipes emerged as the largest segment in 2019 with a share of 60.1% and are expected to remain the most dominant category during the forecast period. These products allow users to perform tasks in significantly less time.

With regards to sales/distribution channels, offline distribution channels such as pharmacies and drugstores are likely to remain the most preferred platform throughout the forecast period. The e-commerce platform is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising number of online retailers within the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare wipes market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Healthcare Wipes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dry



Wet

Healthcare Wipes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pharmacies & Drugstores



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



E-commerce



Others

Healthcare Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Healthcare Wipes Market:

Procter and Gamble



3M



Johnson & Johnson Private Limited



Diamond Wipes International, Inc.



The Clorox Company



Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Costco Wholesale Corporation



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc



Procotech Limited



Beiersdorf AG

