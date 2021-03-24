HealthCheck360 Enhances Mental Health Offerings With MeMD Partnership

DUBUQUE, Iowa, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCheck360, a leader in population health management and well-being programs for employers is expanding its program by offering MeMD telehealth and mental health services.

"Mental health is a huge issue right now, and the stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse for so many people. MeMD's telepsychiatry, behavioral health, and talk therapy solutions directly support HealthCheck360's mission to improve the mental and physical health of our members," said Jessica Mandot, Vice President of HealthCheck360. "MeMD's technology offers our members the ability to get support in as little as 24 hours from home or other remote locations, something so important in today's environment," Mandot added.

MeMD offers telehealth solutions across the country to more than 5 million members. Through a technology integration with HealthCheck360's myHealthCheck360 mobile platform, members will be able to schedule a visit directly from their phone, mobile device or computer. With a range of solutions from mental to physical health, members will be able to receive the treatment that is right for them. Mental health support ranges from talk therapy to full psychiatry services, complete with prescriptions when medically necessary. Physical health support ranges from urgent care to primary care.

"HealthCheck360 knows that so many people need mental and behavioral care right now," said Michael Kelly, Co-Founder and Vice President at HealthCheck360. He adds, "The addition of MeMD to our suite of services is just one more tool HealthCheck360 offers to help employers improve the health of their employees."

As a total health management company, HealthCheck360 focuses on improving employee health and decreasing employer medical costs. From managing chronic conditions and navigating the complex health care process, to keeping the healthy people healthy, HealthCheck360 evolves with an employer's program. "You can't have a good quality of life without addressing mental health," said Mandot. "HealthCheck360 is proud that we're able to bring these invaluable resources to our members."

About HealthCheck360:

HealthCheck360 is a leader in providing comprehensive population health solutions and focuses on improving employee health and minimizing employer costs. HealthCheck360 is headquartered in Dubuque, IA and provides services nationwide. In addition to serving employers, HealthCheck360 partners with brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and insurance companies for a complete integration of services. HealthCheck360 offers an innovative suite of health services that evolve with companies as their needs and strategies change.

About MeMD

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries, primary care and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled team of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.

