HealthCheck360 Launches Return-to-Work Solutions and COVID-19 Daily Symptom Tracker

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCheck360, a leader in population health management and well-being programs, announces the launch of a suite of COVID-19 solutions, including a daily symptom tracking tool. HealthCheck360 COVID-19 workplace solutions combine daily symptom tracking, a robust administration portal, testing resources, and patient support, giving clients a one-stop resource while providing members a better health experience through clinical support.

The HealthCheck360 daily symptom tracker is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and helps employers determine who is safe to go to work by identifying COVID-related symptoms to deliver a safe working environment. Employees receive a daily text or email reminder to complete the questionnaire before leaving home. At completion, they are given direction on whether to proceed to work or if they need to remain at home. The tracker is flexible enough to accommodate at-home or on-site temperature checks.

When an employee demonstrates COVID-19 symptoms, employers automatically receive a notification that the employee will not be coming to work, providing a way to enforce employee safety. The administrative portal allows managers to track an employee's status as well as the progression of symptoms over time, all in a HIPAA-compliant system.

"Keeping employees safe is of the utmost importance for employers today. However, managing the process of daily symptom tracking, symptomatic employees, missed work, and on-going support across many locations is challenging. The HealthCheck360 daily symptom tracker gives everyone, even those who don't describe themselves as tech-savvy, an easy-to-use tool to mitigate the risks and spread of the virus," said Michael Kelly, co-founder and Vice President of HealthCheck360. "Maybe more importantly, the system provides employers the ability to support symptomatic employees with care management and enforce their company policies."

As an additional option, the system notifies care managers of the need to assist employees. "Demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19 is a frightening experience," said Trent Tangen, Assistant Vice President of Population Health Management. "The recent changes to healthcare and the process for seeing a doctor adds to the anxiety members experience. Our care managers help employees navigate the healthcare system and the employer's return-to-work process."

HealthCheck360 also provides antibody testing and temperature screenings through a national network of screening partners. Antibody testing is available as part of a wellness screening or at walk-in clinics. Employers using the HealthCheck360 technology platforms can track testing strategies and access real-time data on their results.

"As more states require daily symptom tracking and temperature tracking, employers need to be prepared to provide these services," said Kelly.

HealthCheck360 COVID-19 Workplace Solutions make it easy for employers and employees to monitor symptoms to mitigate the risks and spread of the virus.

