HealthCoin Plus is Excited to Announce the Release of Its Work Out Watch or W.O.W.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCoin Plus is very pleased to announce the release of its Health Work Out Watch or HWOWTM. The watch allows users to track their progress daily on staying healthy. It tracks steps, blood pressure, BPM and numerous other activities as well as does messaging. Once HealthCoin Plus' app is released, it will allow all fitness major-platform fitness devices to communicate with each other on steps, activity, and other data earned.

"The app along with the HWOWTM will allow users to earn HealthCoin (to be known to consumers as HealthPointsTM and other names) with the watch through challenges and programs by the company's marketing partners. The watch apps will also connect to various social media platforms. The expansion of marketing partners accepting our token is growing every day. This expansion, in combination with the HWOWTM is bringing HealthCoin Plus closer to the completion of its roadmap to create a blockchain-based rewards program – which now includes a company that provides direct-subscription Telehealth and other benefits. HealthCoin Plus continues to combine the best of traditional customer loyalty programs with the utility of cryptocurrency," said Rick Savage, Chief Strategist.

Savage went on to say, "We continue to make significant progress in pre-selling out rewards tokens and, having a marketplace that is growing as ours is, now with the addition of our healthcare workout watch, has not only accelerated the process but also increases the value as our locked token sells out."

With the Work Out Watch users can earn coin to spend in the HealthCoin Plus Rewards Marketplace which offers products and services from Vitabase, Massage Envy, CVS, GNC & now a telehealth service company.

HLTH public quote is here: https://xchain.io/asset/HLTH but it is being offered at a discount to market price in pre-sale directly from HealthCoin Plus. National Sales and Marketing Manager Nick Cammarata stated, "We would like to offer, starting today, even though it is on the market for .30 cents, in the holiday spirit, the first 500 people who respond to this press release will receive that coin at .10 cents with the minimum purchase required and will also receive our Work Out Watch for free. HealthCoin Plus is selling out faster than we anticipated. Get stocked up now, before we sell out!"

About HealthCoin Plus:

HealthCoin Plus is a leader in blockchain healthcare rewards. The company has partnerships to provide fungible, tradable, and redeemable rewards as customer acquisition and retention incentives to business in the health and wellness space.

HealthCoin Plus was created on the Counterparty platform with the symbol HLTH and currently trades on the Counterparty DEX. The company maintains two offices with a sales branch in Florida and headquarters in New Hampshire.

For more information on the company, its products and services, please visit their website at https://www.healthcoinplus.info and fill out your information to be contacted or contact the National Sales Manager Nick Cammarata at (407) 735-1305.

