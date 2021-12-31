HealthCorps Announces Pedram Salimpour, MD, MPH as Board Member

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCorps, a national nonprofit founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz that focuses on improving teens' mental and physical health, is pleased to introduce Pedram Salimpour, MD, MPH, as one of the organization's esteemed board members.

Salimpour's background lends itself perfectly to the nature of the program, which aims to place health coordinators in schools nationwide to teach teenagers a dedicated curriculum that's proven to help them develop resilience and lead happier lives through the implementation of healthy habits. Salimpour started his medical career in pediatrics and recognizes the importance of developing positive lifestyles as a young person.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how lifestyle choices can affect the long-term health of my patients and as individuals and together, as communities," Salimpour says. "Teaching these skills to teens through HealthCorps programs at such a formative age gives them the tools they need to succeed in their aspirations and to enjoy life to the fullest. I'm proud to be a part of this innovative organization."

Salimpour earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine before completing his residency at Keck School of Medicine of USC. He also holds a Masters in Public Health from the Fielding School at UCLA.

While studying at Boston University School of Medicine, Salimpour completed award-winning research that helped define the sexual health for men and women around the world. He was the first to link both regular bicycle riding and smoking to erectile dysfunction, which led to him joining the research team that introduced Viagra to the pharmaceutical market. Salimpour's research garnered international attention, resulting in a Merck Research Award, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Fellowship. He's a two-time recipient of the American College of Physicians (ACP) Research Award, and a member of the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

Salimpour is a managing partner at Plymouth Holdings, a healthcare-focused private equity firm. Additionally, he's the co-founder and CEO of Pierce Health Solutions, a corporation committed to delivering health care solutions to large U.S. corporations,. Salimpour serves on the advisory board at HealthpointCapital, a private equity firm focused on orthopedic medical devices, and on the boards of several other private companies, including Orthospace, which was acquired by Stryker Corporation and Prosomnus Sleep Technologies.

Past ventures include serving as co-founder of Nexcare Collaborative, an organization focused on helping low-income families and foster children find health care services; Plymouth Health, a company formed to acquire Alvarado Hospital Medical Center from Tenet Healthcare Corporation; and Carenex Health Services, which provided neonatal intensive care services in 40% of the hospitals throughout the nation, which was wholly purchased by Anthem, Inc.

Salimpour was the youngest ever president of the Los Angeles County Medical Association and has been a three-time appointee to the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions board, which manages over $30 billion in funds. He has also served on the board of advisors at Boston University School of Medicine, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and was a founding board member at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine. He is a regularly invited public speaker and gave the keynote address at the annual scientific colloquium at MIT's Whitehead Institute, and served as the founding Chairman on the board of directors of Discovery Cube Science Foundation.

How HealthCorps Is Giving Back

Since its founding in 2003, HealthCorps ( www.healthcorps.org ), a national 501(c)(3), has addressed health inequities in at-risk communities by educating and empowering teens, encouraging them to become change agents within their families, their schools, and their neighborhoods.

Believing that limited access to health education can lead to a lifetime of social, emotional, and physical challenges, HealthCorps strives to provide teens with innovative approaches to health and wellness, handing today's youth the tools to become more physically and mentally resilient through educational programming, leadership experience, and service-learning.

Teens Make Health Happen is HealthCorps' latest program designed to create youth change-makers and healthier communities in the process. You can find health tips for teens from HealthCorps on the @teensmakehealthhappen Instagram channel.

