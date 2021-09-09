HealthCrowd's Christian Bagge To Speak At 2021 Star Ratings & Quality Improvement Summit For Health Plans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Bagge, Vice President of Digital Solutions at HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on September 13 at the 2021 Star Ratings & Quality Improvement Summit at 11:00am PDT at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The presentation, "Engagement Best Practices: Content is King!" will help attendees better understand how to structure their messages, use visual cues and deliver the "what's in it for me" in a clear, concise, and compelling manner. Key strategies and actions to take now and, in the future, to be competitive and to best meet health plan members' expectations will be explored. All content will be accompanied by demonstrated outcomes and case studies.

Mr. Bagge will also moderate a panel entitled, "Innovative Strategies to Achieve Five Star Ratings in the New Landscape," also on September 13 at 2:30pm PDT.

Health plans and health systems can register for this event by visiting the conference website https://brinetwork.com/star-ratings-and-quality-improvement-summit/

About the Speaker

Christian Bagge is Vice President of Digital Solutions for HealthCrowd's Medicare business. In this role he has helped healthcare organizations activate their members to foster healthy actions by leveraging digital outreach. Christian is a digital member experience expert with over 10 years' experience building multi-channel engagement programs that cut through the noise and HELP members. He is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a Bachelor of Art in Political Science and Government.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

Media inquiries:

Leslie Groves

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthcrowd

Related Links

www.healthcrowd.com

