HealthCrowd's Digital Engagement Effective in Redirecting Unnecessary Emergency Room Visits

HealthCrowd attacked the issue of unnecessary emergency room visits through digital communication and education. Tweet this

HealthCrowd attacked the issue of unnecessary emergency room visits through digital communication and education. Individuals received unique messaging based on their risk group. For example, in high-risk cases, outreach included an invitation to receive follow-up from case management resources.

During the six-month program, more than 20,000 individuals participated, about half in a control group and the other half in the emergency room redirection study group. A subset of 1,500 high utilizers were identified and equally stratified within the control and study groups. Key results of the digital communication redirection study include:

10% decrease in PMPM costs and more than $100,000 saved across all risk groups

saved across all risk groups More than 20% decrease in PMPM costs and over $10,000 saved across the subset of high-risk utilizers

The secret sauce is HealthCrowd's Best Next Nudge™ technology which gives its customers the ability to unify, harmonize and optimize individualized communications across their organization and ecosystem. With this technical innovation, HealthCrowd easily deals with scale, complexity and an almost infinite set of use cases.

Earlier this year, the company announced its evolution from digital communications solution to orchestration platform. HealthCrowd provides risk-bearing entities and the vendors that support them with the capability to control, coordinate and monitor all communications activity in an ecosystem.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

Media inquiries:

Leslie Groves

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthCrowd