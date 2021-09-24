HealthCrowd's Jackie Maynard To Present How A Digital Outreach Strategy Can Positively Impact Member Satisfaction And Improve CAHPS Scores

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie Maynard, Vice President of Digital Engagement for HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present a webinar hosted by ACO Exhibit Hall on September 28 at 12:00pm.

The presentation, "The True Story of How One Health System Moved the Patient Experience Needle" will help attendees better understand how to coordinate communications across departments for optimal member experience and improved CAHPS scores for medication adherence, member satisfaction and targeted HEDIS measures. Key learnings include:

Determining if your departments communicate to members in silos

Deciding where to start with digital outreach

Building scalable, relevant campaigns

Expanding outreach across communities

Health systems and ACOs can register for this virtual event by visiting the ACO Exhibit Hall website: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7179841033277662224

About the Speaker

Jackie Maynard is a Vice President of Digital Engagement for HealthCrowd. In this role she has helped healthcare organizations activate their members to foster healthy actions by leveraging digital outreach. Jackie is a graduate of University of Maine at Farmington with a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd is the leading consumer engagement company that successfully orchestrates healthcare communications to drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

