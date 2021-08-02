Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to drive forward the digital agenda within community pharmacies

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthera is pleased to announce a partnership with Alliance Healthcare. Alliance Healthcare is the UK's leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, supplying a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare products.

The OTC drug market is worth £2.6billion#, with dispensed prescriptions items in England worth £9.28billion##, and with only a small proportion of the market currently believed to be digital, there is an opportunity for all local pharmacies to move into this space. By subscribing to the Healthera App, local pharmacists will be able to benefit from the increasing trend of shopping going digital, as well as address the competitive pressure from online pharmacies.

Over 1,500 pharmacies currently use the Healthera platform to offer their patients a streamlined way of ordering prescriptions, buying over the counter medicines, and booking same-day delivery through the app.

As part of the partnership, Alliance Healthcare will be actively marketing the Healthera platform to independent pharmacies nationwide that are looking for a solution to secure their patient base and help grow their revenue. Working collaboratively and sharing expertise, the partnership will, in time, offer additional functionality to maximise the value of the pharmacy's inventory and clinical expertise, and to continue to help improve pharmacy revenue and efficiency.

Ashley Kilgas, Sales Director at Alliance Healthcare commented: "If the past year has shown anything, it's the importance of utilising technology to keep connected to each other. The dedication shown by our customers during the pandemic made one thing abundantly clear, they put the care for their patients first.

"Our partnership with Healthera is a fantastic step towards making available a suite of digital solutions designed to help pharmacies stay connected with patients and streamline dispensary processes empowering dispensary teams to focus on patients rather than admin. The Healthera app is built from the ground up to create an intuitive user experience putting interactions with community pharmacy literally in the palm of the patient's hand.

"Initially this will offer fantastic benefits for both patient and pharmacy team, but moving forward we aim to work with Healthera to evolve what the app can offer opening up new revenue opportunities for our customers."

Quintus Liu, CEO at Healthera, commented, "We are pleased to work with the innovative team at Alliance Healthcare that shares our drive to improve the revenue growth of pharmacies and our vision towards providing the one-stop-shop for healthcare eCommerce. Our teams are ready to bring several hundred more pharmacies on-board over the next few months, and we will be announcing new offerings right around the corner."

# Source: Statista, 2020, retail sales £

## Source: NHSBSA, Prescription Cost Analysis England 2020-21

