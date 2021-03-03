Healthfirst Gives Members Access to Healthy Foods and Produce Through GrowNYC

In addition to use of the OTC/Healthy Foods and Produce card for non-prescription drugs and health-related items at pharmacies and other retail stores, LIP and CC members now have increased access to healthy foods and produce through their OTC/Healthy Foods and Produce allowance ($145 per month and $155 per month, respectively), which can now be used at any GrowNYC Greenmarket, Farmstand, and Fresh Food Box location. Members can visit the GrowNYC website at https://www.grownyc.org/greenmarket/ourmarkets to find a nearby location. Once at the market, the Healthfirst member would visit the GrowNYC information tent for assistance.

"Healthfirst's commitment to its members and the New York community goes beyond access to quality healthcare through affordable health insurance," said Joyce Chan, VP Medicare Product, Healthfirst. "Addressing food access and promoting overall wellness is a high priority for Healthfirst, and tapping into existing entities like GrowNYC that have a significant footprint in our service area gives our members easy access to healthier, local food options."

"Central to GrowNYC's mission is ensuring that all New Yorkers can access the fresh food grown by farmers in our region," said Cheryl Huber, Assistant Director of Food Access & Agriculture at GrowNYC. "Our relationship with Healthfirst allows Medicaid and Medicare participants to spend their benefits with small and mid-size farmers who sell at more than 80 GrowNYC sites throughout the five boroughs of New York City. This program provides a critical economic stimulus to these small businesses while benefiting the health of New Yorkers, and we are proud to work alongside Healthfirst on this innovative effort."

GrowNYC encourages shoppers at all of their food access sites to adhere to safety protocols to protect themselves, their fellow shoppers, and the farmers and producers present. Click here for GrowNYC Covid Safety Guidelines.

Healthfirst is the only health insurance plan that provides members with the ability to use their OTC at GrowNYC through an exclusive agreement with InComm Healthcare™.

About GrowNYC

GrowNYC is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that helps residents make ours the most sustainable city in the world. Reaching millions every year, GrowNYC operates Greenmarket farmers markets, Fresh Food Box sites, and Farmstands; engages New Yorkers in recycling education; and builds and maintains green spaces and engages young people in hands-on education. Through its Farmer Assistance program, GrowNYC offers business development technical assistance to Greenmarket farmers to ensure their long-term viability.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, earning the trust of more than 1.6 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York's leading hospital systems, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

