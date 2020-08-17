Healthfirst's 2020 Brand Campaign Reinforces Its Commitment To Providing Members With Quality Care Where And When They Need It - Whether It's In Person Or Not

"The pandemic has shifted the way people access healthcare," said Barbara Montresor, SVP, Marketing and Communications at Healthfirst." Our 'Keeping the Care in Healthcare' platform is the inspiration behind the many digital tools Healthfirst has implemented that allow members to access the care and resources they need, including through our new Healthfirst NY Mobile App."

In the TV commercial, the green leaf, an element of Healthfirst's logo, animates to form icons depicting the benefits Healthfirst provides its members―including access to quality medical care, prescriptions, and connections to community resources like food banks―and expresses the human touch Healthfirst brings to every member experience. The final icon, a mobile phone, represents the recently launched Healthfirst mobile app that lets Healthfirst's members keep access to healthcare close at hand with features such as one-touch access to find a doctor, pharmacy, or urgent care center; seamless connection to Teladoc® to speak with U.S. board-certified doctors 24/7 by phone and video; and the ability to see benefits and coverage information specific to their plan. The app also provides members direct access to NowPow, an online directory that includes more than 5,000 organizations offering 20,000 services, including more than 300 food pantries, in New York City and its surrounding areas.

The campaign will appear throughout the New York metropolitan area and on Long Island, and in Westchester, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties, using a variety of channels, including TV, print, social, and digital to best reach the communities Healthfirst serves. Portions of the campaign will appear in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

"Our media plan reflects how people are currently consuming messages," said Bill Abrams, VP, Marketing. "While we will continue to leverage television and print, we have dialed up our use of digital channels this year, utilizing more paid social and digital display incorporating video and animation."

The Healthfirst creative team developed the creative; Butler/Till handled media buying and planning.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of 1.5 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York's leading hospitals, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long island, as well as in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

Campaign assets available upon request

Access the TV spots here: English; Spanish

Contact:

David Carter

[email protected]

(718) 484-5497

SOURCE Healthfirst

Related Links

https://healthfirst.org/

