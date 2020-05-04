HealthFitness and Vitality Group Announce Partnership

"Now more than ever, employers are seeing how critical the health of their people is to the health of their business," said Vitality USA CEO Tal Gilbert. "We're helping our clients by motivating their people to stay active, eat well and remain mentally strong and resilient. Through our partnership, HealthFitness clients and their members will benefit from a scientifically-validated solution that uses behavioral economics to support, guide and incentivize positive lifestyle behavior change. And our clients will gain access to skilled HealthFitness professionals who offer personalized support."

Built on more than 20 years of experience helping 16 million participants worldwide attain better health, Vitality's solution is used by more than 600 clients and over 1 million participants in the United States alone. Vitality's platform offers configurable rewards, on-demand reporting, a mobile app, gym geo-tracker, comprehensive device integration and an evolving news feed. Combined with HealthFitness' coaching, fitness and injury prevention and treatment solutions, both onsite and virtual, the collaboration is well-suited for the current global crisis and post-COVID-19 world, as so many continue to work from home.

"At HealthFitness we're constantly evaluating ways to enhance the wellbeing experience and create a more personalized journey that combines a great digital experience with authentic human connection," said HealthFitness President Sean McManamy. "HealthFitness is nationally recognized for our skilled, passionate wellness and fitness professionals. We are excited to bring additional value to our customers by integrating the strength of our people with the engaging technology of the Vitality platform."

Personalized and Dynamic Health Goals

As part of the Vitality program, participants receive personalized and dynamic health goals, as well as recommendations and resources specific to their needs. They can easily log their activities using online and mobile tools, which are integrated with personal health technology. Participants accumulate Vitality Points when they complete health-related activities like exercising, participating in digital and live coaching, and getting an annual health screening or even a flu shot. The number of Vitality Points a member earns over the course of a year determines their program status level. The healthier their lifestyle, the more points they can accumulate to earn valuable rewards and discounts. The integration between the Vitality and HealthFitness offerings is seamless for the participant, making it easy for them to interact while inspiring them and keeping them accountable every step of the way, transforming the way wellbeing services are delivered.

About HealthFitness

HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, delivers a complete and personalized wellbeing solution that is designed to make people healthier and includes the best of fitness and recreation management, wellness, and injury prevention and treatment. Parent company Trustmark provides a full spectrum of benefits to improve wellbeing through better health and greater financial security. For more information on HealthFitness, visit healthfitness.com.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioural science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 16 million people in 24 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com.

