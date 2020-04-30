Healthfully and Paya Deliver Expanded Patient Care and Payments Through New Partnership

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully, an enterprise healthcare solutions provider, and Paya, a leader in integrated payments and e-commerce, announce a partnership to deliver robust, end-to-end payment processing and reporting through Healthfully's consumer health platform. The combined solution enables Healthfully's clients to accept payments for online, remote, and in-person services, providing patients with flexibility while medical practices improve back-office efficiencies.

Healthfully simplifies the healthcare experience for patients, providers, families, and the community. The platform's comprehensive design goes beyond the capabilities of patient engagement tools by delivering together collaboration, support, and rewards. Healthfully addresses multiple health and wellness touch points in the patient journey, including both virtual and physical connections. Paya's integrated payment solution adds secure online, click-to-pay, and phone payment acceptance, with robust reconciliation and reporting to streamline back office functions for medical practices.

Healthfully is also announcing the launch of its TeleVideo+ solution, which provides much-needed support for medical practices that leverage telehealth as a means of patient care. It is available at no charge through July 31, 2020. Paya's technology enables convenient, secure payments for the virtual visits.

"The Healthfully platform is designed to offer a unified experience for all. Patient payments are a key element of that experience, and we are pleased to integrate Paya's proven payment technology to make that function frictionless for all parties," said Paul Viskovich, CEO of Healthfully.

"Paya is excited to deliver its end-to-end payment experience to Healthfully's client community," said Mark Engels, Chief Revenue Officer at Paya. "At a time when medical practices need to serve patients virtually, our combined telehealth and omni-payment solution provides business continuity and critical services to patients," he continued.

For more information on how Healthfully and Paya are supporting clients during the Coronavirus crisis, please visit https://healthfully.io/covid-19 and https://paya.com.

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health, providing enterprise organizations with a white-labeled, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. Headquarters are located in Los Angeles with regional offices in Florida and New York. For more information, please visit www.healthfully.io and LinkedIn: Healthfully

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The Company processes over $30BN of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #8 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 1,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as government, utilities, healthcare, education, non-profit, manufacturing, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, and Mt. Vernon, OH. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: @PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

