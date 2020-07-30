Healthfully Expands Presence in Australia

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions provider, today announced expansion of operations in Australia. A wholly-owned subsidiary based in Brisbane, Healthfully Australia Pty Ltd, supports clients of the company's integrated consumer health platform. The organization's director, Simon Hepburn, is an experienced business development executive who will pursue growth across the continent both directly and through partnerships with technology and services companies.

A reseller arrangement has been reached with Health by Design, a fully integrated workplace health and safety programs company, which has already secured customer commitments for Healthfully's COVID-19 offerings. Greg McLoughlin, Managing Director, noted, "Healthfully's offering is a good solution for many of our clients and is built on a strong platform foundation. Health by Design is pleased to be helping promote Healthfully throughout Australia."

Healthfully's comprehensive platform simplifies the healthcare experience for patients, providers, families, and the community. The technology is designed to exceed the capabilities of existing patient engagement tools by delivering together collaboration, support, and rewards. Healthfully helps hospitals and health systems address multiple touch points in the patient journey, overcoming obstacles in the process and enhancing satisfaction.

Healthfully also recently introduced two solutions based on its platform to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic. TeleVideo+ provides much-needed support for medical practices that leverage telehealth for patient care. Healthfully @ Work combines management tools, employee/student apps, and access to health services to provide the necessary testing, tracking, prevention education, and ongoing support to inspire confidence in back-to-work/back-to-school programs.

"Our platform offers many benefits for the Australian healthcare system," noted Paul Viskovich, CEO of Healthfully. "Our expansion in the country is timely, especially with our COVID-19 response offerings."

"Healthfully is a global company," added Simon Hepburn. "We've already generated considerable interest in Australia and are working on a number of alliances in addition to our Health by Design partnership."

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health, providing enterprise organizations with a white-labeled, digital health experience platform to empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. Learn more at www.healthfully.io and LinkedIn: Healthfully

About Health by Design

For over 25 years, Health by Design has provided industry-leading, fully integrated workplace health and safety programs. Health by Design works across a variety of industry sectors, with a focus on sustainable behavioural change and total population engagement across diverse workforce cultures and work environments.

Health by Design programs cover numerous risk areas ranging from high performance to injury risk, general health, mental health and safety. Unlike many workplace health initiatives, Health By Design programs, services and materials are designed to engage the total workforce population. The Health By Design team has helped organisations throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

