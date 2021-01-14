Healthfully™ Module Gains ONC Certification

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced today that its app Healthfully and its version deployed at the Flagler Health+ health system under the name Flagler Health + Anywhere has been certified as a 2015 Edition compliant Health IT Module by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The ONC Health IT Certification Program is designed to support the availability of certified health IT for encouraged and required use under federal, state, and private programs.

The Certified Criteria for the Healthfully software are:

Accessibility centered design

Audit report(s)

Auditable events and tamper-resistance

Authentication, access control, authorization

Automated numerator recording

Automatic access time-out

Consolidated CDA creation performance

Emergency access

End-user device encryption

Patient health information capture

Quality management system

Secure messaging

Trusted connection

View, download, and transmit to a third party

Multi-factor authentication

"Certification represents an important milestone in our ability to help healthcare organizations standardize on a unified, single access consumer portal," said Paul Viskovich, CEO of Healthfully.

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide enterprise organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. For more information, please visit www.healthfully.io

