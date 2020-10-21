Healthfully Selected by St. Louis Community College for COVID-19 Back-to-School Solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully™, an enterprise healthcare solutions company, announced that St. Louis Community College has selected its Healthfully @ Work solution designed to help educational institutions create safe environments for return to campus. Supporting the college's health services organization, Healthfully's management tools and app will provide comprehensive COVID-19 exposure prevention, screening, testing, contact tracing and case management with robust security and HIPAA compliance.

St. Louis Community College is the largest higher educational institution in the region. STLCC has served over 1.2 million students; at least one person in more than one-half of St. Louis area households has attended the College. Enrollment is over 17,000 students across four campuses, two education and two workforce training centers.

The Healthfully @ Work platform offers two essential components:

Administrator Dashboard. Data received from Healthfully app users, healthcare providers, and labs permit monitoring of:

Individual and population based COVID-19 health status



Contact tracing and exposure assessment to work locations and individuals



Case management including workflow and policy management, assigned tasks, and case notes.

Healthfully @ Work App. Students, faculty, and staff use a web/mobile app to engage COVID-19 resources:

A Hall Pass feature displaying on each individual's phone a time-stamped, red-yellow-green status based on screening



Reminders, alerts and workflow automation



Workflow/integration of Provider/Secondary screening, orders, and upload doctor's notes



Workflow/integration: view nearby test sites, get-inline for testing, and upload results



Moderated COVID-19 education and support communities

"The Healthfully platform offers administrators an alternative to creating their own tools or relying on multiple apps," said Paul Viskovich, CEO, Healthfully. "We are pleased to support St. Louis Community College's return-to-school program with a comprehensive, affordable approach."

"We had examined several alternatives for COVID-19 management, including developing our own solution," said Keith R. Hacke, CIO, of St. Louis Community College. "Healthfully had the right functionality for us with ability to have it rapidly implemented."

About Healthfully

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health. We provide organizations with a white-label, digital health experience platform to engage and empower. The platform blends valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience. www.healthfully.io

About St Louis Community College (STLCC)

As the largest higher educational institution in the region, STLCC has served over 1.2 million students. Over 50% of households in the St. Louis area are represented in our former and current student body. Since 1962, the College has held the fundamental belief that education has the power to lift us up — as individuals, as communities and as a city. STLCC consistently ranks nationally among the top associate degree-awarding institutions. As we launch students into new and better careers, four-year degrees and richer lives, we strengthen St. Louis one student at a time. www.stlcc.edu

