HealthGrowth Capital And P4 Technologies Collaborate To Benefit Community Pharmacies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGrowth Capital and P4 Technologies have formed a strategic partnership to provide superior financing and inventory management solutions to independent pharmacy owners.

HealthGrowth Capital, a direct lender to small businesses in the healthcare industry, provides working and growth capital to business owners seeking to take their businesses to the next level.

"We are recognized as the leading non-SBA lender to community pharmacies in the industry," said HealthGrowth Capital CEO Karl Kipke. "We are delighted to partner with P4 Technologies to provide systems that will help our customers manage, forecast and optimize their inventories. Their state-of-the-art tools free-up cash, increase inventory turns and reduce operating costs – all important priorities in today's competitive marketplace."

P4 Technologies delivers a cloud-based software platform that uses advanced, scientific forecasting and replenishment algorithms that assist pharmacies in managing inventories.

"Our pharmacy customers are all looking for ways to improve and expand their businesses and sometimes that requires capital," said Ken Palmer, founder and President of P4 Technologies. "We are pleased to refer our customers to HealthGrowth Capital because they take a consultative approach to helping healthcare entrepreneurs obtain the financial resources they need to effectively compete and grow their pharmacies."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

SOURCE HealthGrowth Capital, LLC

