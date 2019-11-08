HealthGrowth Capital Appoints Todd C. Ebert to Board of Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, a leading lender and strategic consultant to independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd C. Ebert to the Company's Board of Advisors, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Todd Ebert to our Board of Advisors," said Karl Kipke, Chief Executive Officer of HealthGrowth Capital, LLC. "HealthGrowth is committed to the success of community pharmacies. By aggregating pharmacies into Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), we help pharmacy owners lower their cost-of-goods, which is critical to their profitability. Todd is a nationally recognized supply chain leader and GPO industry expert and he will be an invaluable addition to our advisory team as we execute our plan to help our customers thrive in this highly competitive industry."

Todd Ebert, a registered pharmacist, joined Amerinet (now Intalere) in 1990 to help manage its ValuPharm pharmacy membership program. Over the next 25-years, he distinguished himself in multiple leadership roles until in 2007, he was named President and CEO of Amerinet. He served in that capacity until 2015, when he was recruited to be CEO of the Healthcare Supply Chain Association (HSCA), which represents and advocates for GPOs in Washington, D.C. He retired from HSCA in June of 2019.

"I am excited to join the Board of Advisors of HealthGrowth Capital. The Company has assembled an experienced team that understands the nuanced complexities of the pharmacy space," stated Mr. Ebert. "HealthGrowth has created a unique and compelling ecosystem that is designed to provide community pharmacies with the financial and operating resources they need to succeed and profit in a challenging marketplace."

Based in Austin, Texas, HealthGrowth Capital and HealthGrowth Advisors is dedicated to the success and vitality of community pharmacies. With more than 300 years of pharmacy and healthcare finance expertise, HealthGrowth Capital provides much-needed working capital through its PharmLine revolving lines of credit. The Company also originates pharmacy acquisition, refinance and start-up loans. HealthGrowth Advisors provides strategic consulting services through customized, proprietary programs designed to help pharmacy owners maximize profits.

For more information, please refer to the company's website www.healthgrowthcapital.com.

SOURCE HealthGrowth Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.healthgrowthcapital.com

