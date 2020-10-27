Healthify, Algorex Health and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Tap into Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics to Address Social Disparities

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify, a company that works with managed care organizations to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into the healthcare ecosystem, in partnership with Algorex Health Technologies, today announced the results of a SDoH population analysis of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) members that identified high-risk members and the value of implementing SDoH initiatives. The data identified members who are struggling with unstable housing, food insecurity and neighborhood stress, which has enabled Excellus BCBS to develop a targeted SDoH strategy focusing on members with the most need.

Excellus BCBS turned to Healthify and healthcare data analytics company Algorex Health to provide deep analytic insights about how social determinants of health affect health quality and cost. The SDoH data showed significant social needs among members in Medicaid and other government sponsored programs and the value of addressing the most prominent social determinants of health of these members.

"Our mission is to engage with our members to support them living happier and healthier lives. We know our members have increasing non-clinical needs that are impacting their health. This analysis enabled us to better understand the social needs of the members we serve, as well as identify programming and resources best equipped to address barriers to care. This also allows us to take a proactive approach in addressing social needs which will hopefully result in preventing the evolution of more serious health conditions," said Aaron Bertram, Vice President of SafetyNet for Excellus BCBS.

Healthify creates the infrastructure that drives collaboration among community-based organizations, healthcare payers, providers and policy makers to address social disparities with aligned incentives and accountability. Healthify recently announced a partnership with Algorex Health Technologies to expand its SDoH capabilities to include SDoH predictive analytics that help health plan and provider organizations better understand and proactively address the social needs of vulnerable populations.

"SDoH analytics are critical for health plans that are implementing SDoH solutions," said Manik Bhat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthify. "Analytics helps health plans build financial cases to solve for SDoH, prioritize highest-impact interventions in an accountable network and determine the right level of investment for SDoH initiatives."

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 1.5 million upstate New York members. The company's mission is to help people live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care. Its products and services include cost-saving prescription drug discounts, wellness tracking tools and access to telemedicine. With more than 3,500 employees, the company is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce to foster innovation and better serve its members. It also encourages employees to engage in their communities by providing paid volunteer time off as one of many benefits. To learn more, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.

SOURCE Healthify