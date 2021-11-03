HealthJay and PillPez Partner to Advance Social and Health Technology for Older Adults

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthJay, a leader in virtual engagement for older adults and a staff efficiency platform for caregivers, has signed a strategic agreement with PillPez to bring its "Hybrid Care Solutions" for virtual care coupled with medication adherence and remote monitoring to non-tech savvy seniors and the senior care workforce. PillPez is a home tele-health hub that helps ensure people take their medications on time, eliminates pill sorting and filling, includes biometric monitoring and optional emergency response.

HealthJay CEO, Rosita Wong and PillPez CEO, Dave Hunt announce strategic partnership at Leading Age EXPO, Atlanta, GA

HealthJay and PillPez are teaming to bring a comprehensive solution to older adults and care teams combining social engagement, care delivery and operation, adherence and insight to patient conditions. The partnership helps senior living communities, behavioral health organizations, and home care providers to better manage and stay connected with patient and resident populations with calendaring, wellness checks, and on demand activities through the HealthJay suite of engagement services. PillPez layers on medication management and adherence, vital signs monitoring, and emergency response. The combination of technologies reduces care costs and improves patient outcomes while allowing older adults. more independence.

"The HealthJay-PillPez strategic partnership is another step towards an integrated home-based care delivery model focusing the point of care wherever older adults are. The combination of a social suite and a health suite will improve independence for seniors and relieve pressure on caregivers," says Rosita Wong, CEO of HealthJay.

"Healthcare is facing a staffing crisis. This partnership will not only help seniors age in place, but it will also allow communities and care teams to deliver hands on care to those who need it most. We are excited to make a meaningful contribution," says Dave Hunt, CEO, PillPez

With a simple design catered to older adults, HealthJay's multi-lingual platform delivers video communication, live and recorded social engagement, concierge features, and a Facebook-type senior network in a HIPAA-compliant environment.

PillPez utilizes strip packaged medication delivery to eliminate pill sorting and filling and reminds seniors to take their medications while tracking adherence. Combining the platforms allows virtual and physical activity attendance and service logging, medication adherence and remote patient monitoring synced into one data system ready for reports.

