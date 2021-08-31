HealthLynked Announces Closing of $2 Million Registered Direct Offering

NAPLES, Florida, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked, Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK) ("HealthLynked" or the "Company"), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,703,704 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.54 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $2 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the investor in the offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,851,852 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price equal to $0.65 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the common shares underlying the warrants) were offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255371), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective on April 26, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered in the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at [email protected].

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying shares of common stock may not be resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

[email protected]

(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

(760)-564-7400

