HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Addition of Jeffrey Cohen as Vice President of Sales

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, is pleased to announce the addition of its new Vice President of Sales, Jeffrey Cohen.

Jeffrey Cohen is an achievement oriented professional with extensive experience in business development, sales management, and relationship building. He was previously Corporate Sales Senior Director for Medline Industries from 2016 to 2021 and was Associate Principal, Advisory Services for Vizient Inc. (formerly MedAssets) from 2012 to 2016. Mr. Cohen received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications from University of Dayton and his Juris Doctor (JD) from University of Dayton School of Law.

HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent stated, "HealthLynked has created innovative healthcare tools geared for the patients and the outpatient healthcare. Jeffrey's focus will be on introducing products and services to health systems, third party payers, hospitals, universities, and group purchasing organizations (GPO's). His extensive background in distribution and GPOs, along with his work with health systems and hospitals will give a unique insight on our product offerings and how best to position them for larger healthcare organizations."

George O'Leary, CFO of HealthLynked said, "Jeff is coming in for big game hunting and has significant revenue goals for the next 4 years that we are confident he will achieve. Jeff brings a confidence and assertiveness that HealthLynked is excited to have. He fits with our entrepreneurial culture and is a great fit for the Company."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

