HealthMetrix Research Selects 2023 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

News provided by

HealthMetrix Research Inc.

Oct 15, 2022, 16:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage+Part D plans in 90 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1.  The 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and posted on MedicareNewsWatch.com.  The 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). 

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"The heightened concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status.  The annual Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2023 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings.  Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2023 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits.  Over 75% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall CMS ratings for exceptional performance.  HealthMetrix Research appreciates those informed Medicare beneficiaries who rely annually on this independent recognition when considering their Medicare Advantage+Part D options."           

The award criteria were based on 2023 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov).  These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services.  The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com.  HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

2023 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.    

East

  * Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
   

Atlanta

   Anthem  (3.5 Star)

Baltimore

   United HealthCare  (5 Star)

Bradenton

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

Buffalo

   Humana*  (4 Star)  

Burlington VT

   MVP Health Care*  (5 Star)

Charleston SC

   Molina Healthcare  (3.5 Star)

Charlotte

   Blue Cross Blue Shield*  (4.5 Star)

Columbia SC

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

Fort Lauderdale

   Solis HealthCare*  (3.5 Star)

Fort Myers

   Freedom Health*  (4.5 Star)

Greensboro

   Alignment Health Plan  (5 Star)

Harrisburg

   Highmark*  (5 Star)

Jacksonville

   Simply Healthcare  (4.5 Star)

Naples

   Freedom Health*  (4.5 Star)

New York City Metro Area
  Bronx, Kings, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Is.   
  Nassau, Suffolk counties 
  Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union NJ counties

   Healthfirst  (3.5 Star) 
   Humana    (4 Star)
   WellCare   (3.5 Star)

Ocala

   Devoted Health  (4.5 Star)

Orlando

   Devoted Health  (4.5 Star)

Pensacola

   Florida Blue  (3.5 Star)

Philadelphia

   Aetna  (4.5 Star)

Pittsburgh

   Highmark*  (5 Star) 

Portland ME

   WellCare  (3.5 Star)

Raleigh

   Alignment Health Plan  (5 Star)

Richmond VA

   Optima Health  (4 Star)

Rochester

   Humana  (4 Star)

San Juan PR

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Springfield MA

   Blue Cross Blue Shield  (4 Star)

Syracuse

   Aetna  (3.5 Star)

Tallahassee

   Capital Health Plan  (4.5 Star)

Tampa-Saint Petersburg

   Optimum Healthcare*  (5 Star)

Washington DC
  Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax VA counties

   United HealthCare*  (4 Star)
   Optima Health*  (4 Star)

West Palm Beach

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Wilmington DE

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Winston-Salem

   Alignment Health Plan  (5 Star)


Midwest

* Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Akron

   Anthem*  (4.5 Star)

Baton Rouge

   Peoples Health  (5 Star)

Charleston WV

   Highmark*  (5 Star)

Chicago

   Blue Cross & Blue Shield  (3.5 Star)

Cincinnati

   Paramount Elite  (4.5 Star)

Cleveland

   Anthem*  (4.5 Star)

Columbus

   Anthem*  (4.5 Star)

Davenport

   MediGold  (4.5 Star)

Dayton

   Paramount Elite  (4.5 Star)

Des Moines

   MediGold  (4.5 Star) 

Detroit

   HAP*  (4.5 Star)

Grand Rapids

   HAP*  (4.5 Star)

Jackson MS

   CIGNA*  (4.5 Star)

Knoxville

   Humana  (5 Star) 

Lansing

   Physicians Health Plan*  (4.5 Star)

Little Rock

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Louisville

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Madison

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

Milwaukee

   Humana  (4.5 Star) 

Minneapolis-St. Paul

   United HealthCare  (3.5 Star)

Montgomery

   VIVA*  (5 Star)

New Orleans

   Peoples Health  (5 Star)

Oklahoma City

   Blue Cross & Blue Shield  (3.5 Star)

Omaha

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

St. Louis

   United HealthCare  (4.5 Star)

Toledo

   Devoted Health  (5 Star)

Tulsa

   Blue Cross & Blue Shield  (3.5 Star)

West

* Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Albuquerque

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Bakersfield

   Humana  (4 Star)

Billings

   PacificSource  (4 Star) 

Boise

   Saint Alphonsus Health Plan  (3.5 Star)

Denver-Colorado Springs

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

Fresno

   Central Health Medicare Plan  (3.5 Star)

Honolulu

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

Houston

   Devoted Health  (4.5 Star)

Las Vegas

   Alignment Health Plan  (3.5 Star) 

Los Angeles Metro Area
  Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside counties
  San Bernardino, Ventura counties

   SCAN Health Plan  (4.5 Star)
   Central Health Medicare Plan  (3.5 Star)

Modesto

   Alignment Health Plan  (4 Star) 

Oakland

   Central Health Medicare Plan  (3.5 Star)

Phoenix

   CIGNA  (4 Star)      

Portland

   Humana  (4.5 Star) 

Reno

   Alignment Health Plan  (3.5 Star) 

Sacramento

   Alignment Health Plan  (4 Star) 

Salt Lake City

   Humana  (4 Star)

San Diego

   SCAN Health Plan  (4.5 Star)

San Francisco

   Alignment Health Plan*  (4 Star) 

San Jose

   Central Health Medicare Plan  (3.5 Star)

San Mateo

   Central Health Medicare Plan  (3.5 Star)

Santa Fe

   Humana*  (4.5 Star)

Stockton

   Central Health Medicare Plan  (3.5 Star)

Tucson

   Amerigroup  (3.5 Star)

Source:    HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com

Contact:   Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc.  614-236-8345    

SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.