HealthMetrix Research Selects 2023 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance
Oct 15, 2022, 16:00 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage+Part D plans in 90 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and posted on MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:
"The heightened concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2023 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2023 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 75% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall CMS ratings for exceptional performance. HealthMetrix Research appreciates those informed Medicare beneficiaries who rely annually on this independent recognition when considering their Medicare Advantage+Part D options."
The award criteria were based on 2023 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.
|
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.
|
East
|
* Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Atlanta
|
Anthem (3.5 Star)
|
Baltimore
|
United HealthCare (5 Star)
|
Bradenton
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Buffalo
|
Humana* (4 Star)
|
Burlington VT
|
MVP Health Care* (5 Star)
|
Charleston SC
|
Molina Healthcare (3.5 Star)
|
Charlotte
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield* (4.5 Star)
|
Columbia SC
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Solis HealthCare* (3.5 Star)
|
Fort Myers
|
Freedom Health* (4.5 Star)
|
Greensboro
|
Alignment Health Plan (5 Star)
|
Harrisburg
|
Highmark* (5 Star)
|
Jacksonville
|
Simply Healthcare (4.5 Star)
|
Naples
|
Freedom Health* (4.5 Star)
|
New York City Metro Area
|
Healthfirst (3.5 Star)
|
Ocala
|
Devoted Health (4.5 Star)
|
Orlando
|
Devoted Health (4.5 Star)
|
Pensacola
|
Florida Blue (3.5 Star)
|
Philadelphia
|
Aetna (4.5 Star)
|
Pittsburgh
|
Highmark* (5 Star)
|
Portland ME
|
WellCare (3.5 Star)
|
Raleigh
|
Alignment Health Plan (5 Star)
|
Richmond VA
|
Optima Health (4 Star)
|
Rochester
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
San Juan PR
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Springfield MA
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star)
|
Syracuse
|
Aetna (3.5 Star)
|
Tallahassee
|
Capital Health Plan (4.5 Star)
|
Tampa-Saint Petersburg
|
Optimum Healthcare* (5 Star)
|
Washington DC
|
United HealthCare* (4 Star)
|
West Palm Beach
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Wilmington DE
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Winston-Salem
|
Alignment Health Plan (5 Star)
|
Midwest
|
* Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Akron
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Baton Rouge
|
Peoples Health (5 Star)
|
Charleston WV
|
Highmark* (5 Star)
|
Chicago
|
Blue Cross & Blue Shield (3.5 Star)
|
Cincinnati
|
Paramount Elite (4.5 Star)
|
Cleveland
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Columbus
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Davenport
|
MediGold (4.5 Star)
|
Dayton
|
Paramount Elite (4.5 Star)
|
Des Moines
|
MediGold (4.5 Star)
|
Detroit
|
HAP* (4.5 Star)
|
Grand Rapids
|
HAP* (4.5 Star)
|
Jackson MS
|
CIGNA* (4.5 Star)
|
Knoxville
|
Humana (5 Star)
|
Lansing
|
Physicians Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
|
Little Rock
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Louisville
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Madison
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Milwaukee
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul
|
United HealthCare (3.5 Star)
|
Montgomery
|
VIVA* (5 Star)
|
New Orleans
|
Peoples Health (5 Star)
|
Oklahoma City
|
Blue Cross & Blue Shield (3.5 Star)
|
Omaha
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
St. Louis
|
United HealthCare (4.5 Star)
|
Toledo
|
Devoted Health (5 Star)
|
Tulsa
|
Blue Cross & Blue Shield (3.5 Star)
|
West
|
* Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Albuquerque
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Bakersfield
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Billings
|
PacificSource (4 Star)
|
Boise
|
Saint Alphonsus Health Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Denver-Colorado Springs
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Fresno
|
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Honolulu
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Houston
|
Devoted Health (4.5 Star)
|
Las Vegas
|
Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Los Angeles Metro Area
|
SCAN Health Plan (4.5 Star)
|
Modesto
|
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
|
Oakland
|
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Phoenix
|
CIGNA (4 Star)
|
Portland
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Reno
|
Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Sacramento
|
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
|
Salt Lake City
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
San Diego
|
SCAN Health Plan (4.5 Star)
|
San Francisco
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
|
San Jose
|
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
|
San Mateo
|
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Santa Fe
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Stockton
|
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Tucson
|
Amerigroup (3.5 Star)
Source: HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com
Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345
SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.
