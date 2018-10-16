HealthMine CEO, Bryce Williams, presenting at the RISE Star Ratings Master Class: "Improving star quality ratings: how to think like a start-up to drive clinical health action"

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Williams, president & CEO of HealthMine, Inc., the Health Action as a Service company (HAaaS), will be presenting at the 9th Annual RISE Star Ratings Master Class. Williams will present on "Improving star quality ratings: how to think like a start-up to drive clinical health action," on Wednesday, December 12th from 11:00 AM - 11:25 AM at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego, California.

During this presentation, Williams will show attendees how a startup mentality creates a more nimble organization for companies who offer Medicare Advantage plans. He will address the following key issues:

taking control of data with analytics that drive business and health outcomes, adapting a continuous 360-degree view of the beneficiary to anticipate and better manage health needs, and leveraging information to drive health outcomes to earn value based payments. All three issues are critical in delivering Health Action as a Service. Health Action as a Service is a cornerstone to lowering costs and delivering better health outcomes.

"Medicare Advantage plans have a roadmap from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to engage members to better manage chronic disease and cost," explained Williams. "A key to meeting and exceeding those metrics is to think and act like a startup to drive and incent clinical health actions by beneficiaries. This presentation will share that groundwork for that approach."

Prior to joining HealthMine, Williams, who has extensive startup experience, was the co-founder and CEO of Extend Health, an Inc. 5000 winner. The company was sold to Willis Towers Watson where he led the largest private Medicare health insurance exchange in the country.

About The 9th Annual Star Ratings Master Class

The 9th annual RISE Star Ratings Master Class is the annual forum where leading quality professionals can learn strategies to boost their Stars scores. This year's focus will align with CMS' theme of consumerism, including the increased importance of patient access and experience measures.

About HealthMine, Inc.

HealthMine is the only Health Action as a Service company (HAaaS) originally built inside a Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) health plan. HealthMine's services help health plans target and empower individuals to take actions that improve clinical outcomes while decreasing total cost of care and increasing plan revenue. HealthMine is online at www.healthmine.com.

