HealthMine Expands Partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, a technology-enabled member engagement and rewards company, today announced an expanded partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the largest not-for-profit healthcare insurance provider in Missouri, to build an incentives and rewards program for Blue KC's individual and family Affordable Care Act (ACA) members, as well as deploy digital Health Risk Assessments (HRAs) for both the ACA and Medicare Advantage (MA) lines of business.

Blue KC is entering the individual ACA market for 2021. Recognizing the success of Blue KC's MA rewards program—which has seen 10x gap closure compliance increases for registered vs. non-registered members—expanding this offering into the ACA market is a key part of Blue KC's strategy to uncover personalized health insights about these members and help them stay connected.

"We are thrilled to continue our support and expand our partnership with Blue KC," said Bryce Williams, President and CEO of HealthMine. "Blue KC is an incredibly innovative plan and recognizes the importance of utilizing an automated solution to engage and act on what matters most to their members."

HealthMine delivers member experience and personalized member engagement and rewards through scalable, efficient digital solutions—making a powerful impact on health plan financial and quality performance. They focus on meeting members where they are and facilitating compelling, tailored outreach to encourage consumer engagement with healthcare decisions. Every facet of the program is member-centric—from the web or mobile application experience to the individualized library of NCQA-certified health education content to the ability to select specific gift card rewards for completely certain actions—all leading to more rewarded members.

"Blue KC is excited to offer our ACA members the opportunity to participate in the HealthMine rewards program as part of our overall commitment to giving them tools as they work to improve their health and wellness," said Lori Rund, Vice President, Government Programs for Blue KC. "HealthMine is helping our MA members engage with their healthcare decisions, and we look forward to offering the same member-centric outreach to our ACA members."

Blue KC's member rewards program for ACA will distribute digital outreach (including email and SMS communications) to direct members to take actions, encourage completion of a digital health risk assessment, and reward members for completing assigned activities. The member data gleaned from the digital HRAs will be invaluable to helping the Blue KC team determine if members receive needed care and get connected to the right health programs and services.

Blue KC will roll out the program to all ACA Individual Family Plan members at the beginning of 2021. Open enrollment for ACA plans ended on December 15.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

About HealthMine

HealthMine is a quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions related to their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business that drive health actions through customized incentives and rewards and enhance member experience. Unlike other solutions, HealthMine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify priority areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn.

