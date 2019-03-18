HealthMine, Inc. and Ultimate Health Plans to Present at the 13th Annual RISE Nashville 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine and Ultimate Health Plans will present: "High Performing Plan: Can Members Drive the Highest Performing Plan?" on March 19th; 3:45-4:20p.m. at The 13th Annual RISE 2019: "Taking Charge of the Future of Health Care," at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. Mike Turrell, CEO of Ultimate Health Plans, and Jean Arrington, Chief Innovation Officer of HealthMine will co-present. Attendees at the presentation will learn the following:

How to diligently pursue, capture, and integrate data sources to best serve your member population; That every individual member communication matters and integrated member coordination drives personalized member engagement; How to find technical solutions that enable your process improvement and automates across business silos; and Better understand the true value of the member to maximize ROI

Attendees will also learn from case studies depicting how member engagement positively impacts Star ratings, HEDIS, risk adjustment, and preventable utilization. Plus, each will learn how up-to-date, informed stratification identifies those members most likely to adversely impact CAHPS due to denied services, denied claims, filing a grievance, or other factors that may cause dissatisfaction.

RISE is a trusted source for risk adjustment, quality, Star ratings and beyond. RISE Nashville is a leading conference for professionals of all levels in the Medicare Advantage and ACA market.

About Ultimate Health Plans:

Ultimate Health Plans is a Medicare Advantage Plan based in Spring Hill, Florida. We proudly serve people with Medicare exclusively. At Ultimate Health Plans, we take pride in our Member-centered approach to customer service and the coordination of excellent benefits to meet all your health care needs.

About HealthMine

HealthMine, Inc. is the only Health Action as a Service (HAaaS) company originally built inside a Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) health plan. HealthMine's services help health plans target and empower individuals to take actions that improve clinical outcomes while decreasing total cost of care and increasing plan revenue. HealthMine is on the web at www.healthmine.com.

