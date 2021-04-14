HealthMine Named a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, a leader in providing quality improvement technology solutions to health plans, has been designated as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

ACAP is a national trade association which represents not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans, collectively serving more than 20 million people in Medicaid, Medicare, Affordable Care Act Marketplaces and other publicly supported programs. Preferred Vendors must go through a rigorous review process to be vetted and approved into the program.

HealthMine's commitment to improving quality of care for underserved and vulnerable populations, which aligns closely with ACAP's mission, greatly contributed to the company's nomination and approval. As an organization, HealthMine has more than a decade of experience serving a diverse customer base across commercial and government health plans.

"We are honored to be named a Preferred Vendor by ACAP," said Kent Holdcroft, Executive Vice President of Growth at HealthMine. "We have worked with Safety Net Health Plans for over a decade to develop solutions that improve quality of care for their members. We are excited to further expand upon this mission by supporting ACAP-member plans."

HealthMine offers purpose-built solutions for health plans with diverse and complex membership. By collecting and aggregating both clinical and non-clinical data in a HITRUST CSF® Certified environment, HealthMine's sophisticated platform uncovers barriers to care and produces insights that help plans focus interventions and promote ongoing health improvement. Multi-channel, multi-lingual, and culturally relevant member engagement campaigns enable health plans to reach the right members at the right time, while smart rewards and incentives motivate members to complete market-specific healthy actions, such as those designed to improve Medicaid quality measures.

HealthMine's low-cost, high-touch solutions particularly relevant to ACAP member health plans include:

Member Engagement: Conduct targeted, personalized omnichannel outreach to engage members in self-managing health and conditions.

Conduct targeted, personalized omnichannel outreach to engage members in self-managing health and conditions. Member Experience: Keep a pulse on member satisfaction through digital surveys (e.g., Mock CAHPS, NPS©) and a real-time feedback loop to enable immediate interventions.

Keep a pulse on member satisfaction through digital surveys (e.g., Mock CAHPS, NPS©) and a real-time feedback loop to enable immediate interventions. Digital HRA: Maximize HRA compliance and uncover risk in your population through self-attestation via quick and efficient digital HRAs.

Maximize HRA compliance and uncover risk in your population through self-attestation via quick and efficient digital HRAs. Strategic Advisory: Leverage a team of industry experts to guide strategy and implement technology tools in ways that best meet your unique needs.

HealthMine looks forward to partnering with ACAP-member plans to improve the health of their member populations. ACAP members can also be on the lookout for details to attend a co-hosted webinar on May 11th, 2021. To learn more about HealthMine, visit HealthMine.com.

About ACAP:

ACAP represents 78 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net .

About HealthMine

HealthMine is a quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions related to their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business that drive health actions through customized incentives and rewards and enhance member experience. Unlike other solutions, HealthMine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify priority areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn and visit our website.

