Healthmonix Study Reveals 80% of Providers Are Using Telehealth

"The popularity of telehealth is not just a patient care mechanism that was adopted during the stay-at-home orders that were in place for many states," says Healthmonix President and CEO Lauren Patrick. "Even as many states have reopened, we can expect to see providers leveraging telehealth to patients, especially in the absence of a reliable vaccine. COVID-19 has shown us that telehealth can be a viable means of healthcare, particularly for patients who may have difficulty traveling for in-office visits."

Adoption of telehealth and implementation within quality reporting is being eased through several new government provisions. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has relaxed regulations around telemedicine and is paying for a wider range of telemedicine services. Telehealth services can now include remote patient monitoring for all patients, as well as chronic and acute conditions. CMS has also highlighted 80 existing quality tracking measures that providers can leverage in telehealth visits through the Merit-based Incentive Payment Program (MIPS). Financial assistance for starting telehealth is also available through programs like the Telehealth Funding Package for COVID-19.

Ultimately, all signs point to telehealth being here to stay, and not simply an anomaly of thecoronavirus.

About the Study

Surviving COVID-19: A Healthcare Industry Trends Study is based on a web-based survey conducted in June 2020, with nearly 250 participants from healthcare practices and hospital systems across the U.S. The survey was conducted in partnership with OnePoll.

About Healthmonix

Since 2005, The Healthmonix suite of products has been assisting health systems, medical groups and payors across the country in driving value-based care solutions. Leveraging cloud-based software focused on quality improvement, Healthmonix builds systems that are streamlined to collect data relevant to a facility's improvement goals, transforms it into knowledge and then turn that information into measurable improvement of patient health outcomes. With MIPSpro®, a Top 5 CMS Qualified MIPS Registry, Healthmonix has reported to CMS for over 50,000 providers. Healthmonix's newest solution, REVlytix™, is completely dedicated to helping organizations drive deep, revenue-generating analytics and insights around Cost performance. For more information about Healthmonix products and services, visit www.Healthmonix.com.

SOURCE Healthmonix

Related Links

http://www.healthmonix.com

