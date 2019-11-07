HealthPay24 and Papaya Partner to Deliver an Innovative Payment Method to Patients

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPay24® partners with Papaya to provide patients with an alternative payment method. Patients can utilize the Papaya payment app to effortlessly pay their bill in seconds, which further allows healthcare providers to benefit from increased efficiency and productivity.

HealthPay24 is redefining the definition of a payment software vendor; going beyond traditional service lines to ensure its clients are equipped for the future of patient payment applications. The company's unique ability to adopt new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, continues to position itself at the forefront of industry innovation and client success.

"We consistently see the massive benefit of removing barriers of all kinds from the revenue cycle. With Papaya, we're taking effortless payments to the next level and shortening the payment cycle," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of HealthPay24. "Putting our clients first has led to us being first to partner with Papaya in the healthcare payment platform space. Our partnership with Papaya is a natural fit because of our mutual aspirations to deliver exceptional payment experiences."

"Papaya's mission is to ease the stress and anxiety people experience while paying their bills. We are thrilled to partner with HealthPay24 to help more households pay their bills with less stress," said Patrick Kann, CEO of Papaya.

To maintain its innovative reputation, HealthPay24 continues to bring in partners that create the best patient experience on behalf of providers. With the Papaya application, users can simply use their mobile device to take a picture of any bill and effortlessly submit payment. The integration into HealthPay24's state-of-the-art payment platform will begin to be rolled out Fall 2019.

ABOUT PAPAYA

Papaya is transforming the way consumers pay their bills. Through its convenient, user-friendly payment app that seamlessly integrates with organizations' current accounts receivable processes, Papaya improves the payment experience for both the consumer and the biller. For more information, please visit https://www.papayapay.com.

ABOUT HEALTHPAY24®

HealthPay24® is a recognized leader in cloud-based patient payment software and continues to pioneer consumer-driven solutions to the ever-increasing patient pay responsibility. Both a provider and patient-facing solution, the software infrastructure ensures the unique, ongoing ability to adopt emerging & AI technologies for the benefit of its client success and growth. Founded in 2001, the solution equips providers with best in class POS and online payment portals, including embedded patient messaging and analytics engines. The solution captures and manages the patient financial responsibility as early as pre-service estimation through post-service digital touchpoints. Backend functionality provides flexibility and convenience for online and POS collections, and fuels productivity to financial posting and reconciliation processes. – https://www.HealthPay24.com/

