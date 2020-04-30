Healthpeak Properties™ Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
Apr 30, 2020, 17:33 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020.
ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.
CONTACT
Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations
949-407-0400
